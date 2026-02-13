Who Is Eliaquim Mangala? Eliaquim Hans Mangala is a French professional footballer, a commanding centre-back renowned for his physical presence and defensive prowess on the field. His career has seen him compete at the highest levels of European club football and represent his national team. He first garnered significant attention at Porto, where his consistent performances helped the club secure consecutive Primeira Liga titles in Portugal. This strong showing led to a high-profile transfer to English giants Manchester City, marking his breakout onto a larger international stage.

Full Name Eliaquim Hans Mangala Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Net Worth $23.5 million Nationality French Ethnicity Congolese Mother Madeleine Siblings Daniel Mangala

Early Life and Education Born in Colombes, France, Eliaquim Mangala moved to Namur, Belgium, at age five with his family, seeking specialized care for his brother, Daniel, who was paralyzed in an accident. This early experience instilled a deep sense of family and resilience. Mangala began his youth football journey in Belgium, playing for local clubs such as AC Lustin, CS Wépionnais, and UR Namur. He later joined the Standard Liège youth academy, where he was successfully converted from a striker into a formidable defender.

Notable Relationships Eliaquim Mangala maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed relationships or marriages. Information regarding partners or children is not available in public records.

Career Highlights As a robust central defender, Eliaquim Mangala has accumulated several significant club honors throughout his career in Europe. He notably secured two Primeira Liga titles and two Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira with FC Porto. His tenure with Manchester City culminated in a Premier League title during the 2017–18 season and an EFL Cup victory in 2015–16. Mangala also proudly represented the France national team in major international tournaments, including the UEFA Euro 2016 final.