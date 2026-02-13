Who Is Luke Voit? Louis Linwood Voit III is an American professional baseball first baseman, known for his formidable power at the plate. He has carved out a notable career across multiple teams in Major League Baseball and now in Nippon Professional Baseball. His breakout moment arrived in the shortened 2020 season when he led Major League Baseball in home runs. This performance solidified his reputation as a premier power hitter and endeared him to fans.

Full Name Louis Linwood Voit III Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married to Victoria Rigman Net Worth $17.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Swiss-German, Austrian, English Education Lafayette High School, Missouri State University Father Lou Voit Mother Janice Voit Siblings John Voit Kids One daughter

Early Life and Education Growing up in Wildwood, Missouri, Luke Voit’s parents, Lou and Janice, instilled a strong work ethic in their son. He excelled in multiple sports from a young age, showcasing his athleticism. Voit attended Lafayette High School, where he played both baseball and football, even receiving interest from NCAA Division I football teams. He later honed his baseball skills at Missouri State University before turning professional.

Notable Relationships Luke Voit became engaged to Victoria Rigman in October 2017, and the couple married in 2018. They welcomed their daughter in 2021. Voit’s family life has remained a consistent aspect of his public persona throughout his professional baseball career.

Career Highlights Luke Voit’s baseball journey includes a significant achievement in the 2020 season when he led Major League Baseball with 22 home runs. This power display was a key factor in the New York Yankees’ performance that year. His career began with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, where he made his MLB debut. He later became a prominent first baseman for the Yankees, known for his aggressive hitting approach. More recently, Voit has continued his professional career in Nippon Professional Baseball, signing with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in 2025 and re-signing for the 2026 season.