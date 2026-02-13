Who Is Aqib Talib? Aqib Talib is an American former professional football player known for his aggressive playmaking at cornerback. His defensive prowess often shifted game momentum decisively. He rose to national prominence as a unanimous All-American at the University of Kansas before being a first-round NFL draft pick. Talib’s pivotal interception return in Super Bowl 50 cemented his legacy as a big-game performer.

Full Name Aqib Talib Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education University Of Kansas Father Theodore Henry Mother Okolo Talib Siblings Saran Talib, Kai Talib, Yaqub Salik Talib

Early Life and Education A Muslim household in Cleveland, Ohio, shaped Aqib Talib’s early years, with his parents Theodore Henry and Okolo Talib guiding him. His name, Aqib, means “the last one” in Arabic, reflecting his place as the youngest of four siblings. He later attended Berkner High School in Richardson, Texas, where he excelled in football, basketball, and track. Talib continued his athletic and academic journey at the University of Kansas, earning All-American honors as a cornerstone of their defense.

Notable Relationships Given the public information available, specific high-profile relationships for Aqib Talib are not extensively documented with names. He has been referred to as married in various reports, but without a named public partner. Talib has children, but names and co-parenting details are not widely publicized. His personal life outside of his professional career has largely remained out of the public eye.