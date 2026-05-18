What we found was an incredible thread of responses to the question, " [People] whose lives were saved by an animal, what happened? " We went through more than 1,000 to compile a list of the best. Some are sad, like the person who admitted that they're alive because their cat is not. Others are heartwarming, like the rescued pup who risked his life to rescue someone from a raging fire. All are proof that many animals can be more brave and selfless than their human counterparts.

But what about our friends in the animal kingdom who have risked it all, or even lost their own lives, to save a human being? Where are their flowers? We at Bored Panda believe our furry friends deserve credit too, so went searching for some true tales about pets who went above and beyond for the people they love.

Putting your own life on the line to save another is one of the most selfless and brave acts that not many people are willing to risk. Those who do often get big praise. Some receive awards, others make it into history books, or have films produced about them.

#1 When I was about 8 or so I came downstairs to a living room flooded with carbon monoxide because of a boiler malfunction. After about 10 minutes sitting there watching cartoons I was rendered unconscious by the gas and wouldn't have survived if not for my cat.



My mum came down and saw him (Bart the cat) lying in a very peculiar place on the carpet and shouted to me asking what was wrong with him. After a couple shouts and no replies she came over to where I was lying and saw me seemingly asleep and foaming at the mouth.



She immediately dragged me out if the house and called an ambulance. My life was saved. Bart wasn't as lucky, I'm alive because he is not, if he wasn't there my mum wouldn't have seen me and got me out of the house and I wouldn't be typing this reply right now.



I still get a bit worked up whenever I think about it. He saved my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 My best friend, Dan, had adopted a shelter dog, Blox. Blox was a wackjob, boundless energy, very hard to housebreak, a challenging dog altogether. Nevertheless, Dan wasn't the kind of guy to give up on a dog, so he kept trying to get Blox to listen. Her name (Blox was a she) was coined because she was dumb as blocks... or so we thought.



Blox would consistently break out of the fenced-in yard by either jumping over a six-foot fence or digging holes underneath it. We filled the holes, added boards pointed in at the top of the fence to keep her in the yard, nothing helped. Blox was not going to be kept in a yard. Dan eventually gave up on training her without a leash (in the yard) and put a stake in the ground for when he'd let Blox outside. Blox hated the leash, dug the stake up and would drag it around the yard, destroying Dan's grass.



Dan still didn't give up, because he's a resilient guy who loves animals more than people. And it's a good thing he didn't give up, or he'd be gone.



One night, Dan's little brother was at Dan's house with a bunch of other people, myself included, for a party. Blox was chilling, as long as people were around she was fine, she only really got anxious when she was alone. We partied well into the wee hours of the morning, I left around 3am to go home. Dan's brother stayed and crashed out in the basement.



Dan's brother is a nice guy, but he's a moron in the truest sense of the word. This moron lit a candle next to a bottle of shower cleaner (propellant) and a shower curtain (wick) and fell asleep with it lit. You see where this is going? Yeah.



As his house was beginning to be swallowed in the roaring flames of the fire, Blox ran into Dan's room, jumped on the bed, and started barking in his face, over and over and over and over until Dan woke up from his booze-soaked slumber. Dan actually pushed Blox off the bed *twice* from his recollection, but Blox was undeterred. She kept jumping back up on the bed (wasn't allowed on the bed) and barking in Dan's face. Finally, drunk Dan got up and couldn't see his hand in front of his face.



"Holy cow" thought Dan "my house in on fire" and he ran outside, with Blox chasing him.



But Blox wasn't done. Dan's moron brother was trapped in the basement, and remember how I said Blox was only calm if people were around? Well, Blox had some kind of doggie-sixth-sense, and she knew he was in trouble. She stood at the top of those stairs, flames singing her fur, smoke filling her lungs, barking nonstop so Dan's brother knew where the exit was.



Every single person made it out alive.



When the Fire Dept. came, one of the firemen took a liking to Blox. Since Dan was now effectively homeless, he agreed to let the guy look after Blox. Once Dan got back on his feet, he found the fireman to see about getting Blox back. So we headed over to the fireman's house and sure there was Blox, happy, wagging, and sitting in a yard, unrestrained.



Blox was now Bella, and she had three human kids who adored her. The fireman told Dan he could have his dog back, but Dan really is the kind of guy who loves animals more than people, even himself. He was crying when he got back in my truck that day.



"OpticalDelusions, for the first time ever I can say one of my rescues is in a better place, and actually mean it.".

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 My dog took a copperhead bite on the snout. If she wasn't walking in front, it probably would have been my kid that took the strike. Copperhead venom is not nearly as bad for dogs as it is for people.

#4 I was 4. A dog had seen me and went for me. I was helpless, about to get my throat ripped out... when suddenly my own dog stepped in and attacked the other dog, tearing at him. My dog was hurt, but that gave me enough time to get my older brother, who hit the attack dog with a branch, and drove away the other dog.



Needless to say, Ollie always got a part of my steak whenever we had it during dinner for the rest of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 This happened to a family friend, I'll call her Jill.



When Jill was around 10 she was walking her dog alone in the neighborhood. Some man came up to her and said "I've lost my puppies. Can you help me find my puppies?" Immediately dog became visibly anxious, making a low growl at the man and baring his teeth. Now this dog is the most friendly golden retriever you can image and loves strangers, so Jill knew right away this guy was not to be trusted. Jill told the man, "Sure just let me take my dog home first." She started walking away then started getting more scared the more he was following her so she just broke out and a run and got the hell out of there. When she got how she immediately told her parents and they called the cops.



Later the cops caught the guy and found out he had in fact kidnaped children before.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 The dog we had when I was a kid, Lady, was hypersensitive to people she found to be "off". When my grandmother was sick and in hospice, she had a nurse Lady absolutely hated. She barked at the woman nonstop, freaked out any time she was anywhere near the house, and at times had to be forcibly removed from the room when the nurse was in with my grandma -- from the moment she stepped foot in our house, Lady hated her.



My parents wrote it off initially as her being a little crazy (she was an English Springer Spaniel and prone to that kinda thing), and didn't give it much mind until my mom came home earlier than expected from an errand one day. While Lady normally barked and ran to the door whenever someone came home, she was unusually quiet. Startled, my mom walked upstairs quietly and came to find the nurse screaming at my grandmother for having wet herself. Lady was standing in-between them, quietly asserting herself in the situation to prevent further escalation, while smugly glancing towards the hallway where she, without a doubt, knew my mom was. My mom listened for a few moments to ensure she wasn't jumping the gun by freaking out on the woman, walked in, kicked her out, and called the hospice to inform them of what she had seen. We had the nurse working for us for about two months, and I hate to think about all of the things that must have happened over the course of that time, with the nurse being there for 3+ hours a day, three or four days a week. Our best guess is that Lady's reaction to people coming home normally alerted the nurse of when she had to watch herself, and with what a spiteful, clever Lady could be, that it was an intentional setup. I can only imagine that it pained her to be unable to do anything more than she had already, and pissed her off that we couldn't understand her or heed whatever she was trying to convey to us in doggie. She was one of those dogs who constantly seemed pained by the language barrier.



So while not a story of a dog saving someone's life, I'm thankful Lady was able to make sure that the last months of my grandmas life weren't spent being harrased by some psychotic elderly care worker. She was a fantastic dog & we all took her disliking someone she just met a bit more seriously afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I was walking my dog a couple of months ago. We were about to cross the road when she started pulling back toward the pavement, I thought it was just her being a pain but I took her to the side anyway to be sure. What I hadn't seen was her pulling me away from a van that had mounted the kerb and was doing about 60mph in a 20 school zone. It missed me by less than a metre and hit the area I was standing about 2 seconds before. Pretty close call.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 When I was a kid, we had a huge blizzard. It was 96 and my house in Baltimore had an alley behind it that dipped in the middle. So all of the snow had piled back there, it was at least 4-6 feet in some places thanks to wind. I was a small kid, barely 40 lbs by the time I was 8 and a little over 3 ft tall.



So I went out to play in the snow, thinking going through a big alley would be like swimming through a pool. I learned a hard lesson that day, you can't swim through snow. So I'm stuck about a half block down from my yard, no one in sight. I'm yelling and crying and my tears are freezing to my stupid 8-year-old face. And then I see this awesome dog in a yard, he's barking at me, then barking towards his back door, this goes on for a few minutes and I'm still screaming. So dog jumps over the fence and I'm not entirely sure how he didn't immediately sink but he's licking my face, tapping me with his nose and starts pulling me by my hood when his owner finally comes out and pulls me out of the snow and takes me to my Mom.



I gave that dog so many treats until they moved...

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My horse, Sunny.



We lived in a rural area in Canada. My parents weren't too strict, so I was allowed to go out into the pasture on my own from age 6 and up. One day while mindlessly walking my horse around he started to act up, which was very odd for him. He was extremely laid back. I still paid no attention, and kept leading him. Suddenly he knocks me over with his big head (ow) and takes off into the brush. When he emerges from the brush, he was also chasing a pack of mangy looking coyotes. At least five of them, who looked hungry enough to take down me, at the time a small child. I watched him chase them away for a long time, then he deemed it was enough and came trotting back to me.



Another time I fell off while riding him, stopped, looked at me like I was an idiot and waited for me to climb back on.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I'm not entirely sure if my life was in danger but this is a good story nonetheless. I was walking my dogs in upstate New York on a hiking trail that basically runs parallel to a road. I took my dogs off of their leashes because they're very well trained (shoutout Dad) and I knew they would stay close. Anywho, I turn a corner with my dogs at my side and BAM a black bear is standing in the middle of the trail staring right at me and my pups.



I wasn't really scared, I've seen black bears before but never this close (within 20 yards), I was more trying to plan how to scoop up my dogs and get us out of danger. Neither the bear nor I was moving at this point. On the contrary, my nutcase dogs decide to take off after the bear barking their heads off. My dogs are labs and the bear could have easily ripped them to shreds but he just turned and started to run away. I called my dogs back and they had freaking smiles on their faces which was awesome. I leashed them up and we walked home.



For real though, I don't think that I was in real danger, if the bear wanted to attack me, I feel like he/she would have instead of prancing away like a little fairy because of a couple of 75 pound pooches.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 In the late 90's, my roommate and I were roaming campus late one night and come across a white german shepard puppy. No tags. We couldn't find any owners nearby so we took him home for the night. The next morning we called all the shelters and vets in the area, put a notice in the paper...it still took over a month before we found his owner.



Meanwhile, my roommate was walking the puppy (who we were now calling "Sugarfoot" for reasons that now escape me) one evening after a really massive thunderstorm and he kept pawing at a dumpster near an abandoned apartment complex. He absolutely refused to leave it alone, so she finally worked up the nerve to look inside...to find a tiny, shivering kitten in the one dry corner. He had been fussing so long he had screamed himself hoarse.



The kitten became known as Tyler, and Sugarfoot was extremely protective of him until we found his true owners.



Fast forward a few years and i'm now living on my own elsewhere in town, but Tyler is still with me. There is a known serial ki**er on the loose, but the supposed descriptions seem to change daily...one day the police say they're looking for a pizza delivery driver (guess what I was doing for a living at the time?)..the next, it was a white man in his 40's driving a red truck...and a few others I can no longer recall.



One night I was lying in bed with the window open and reading a book before going to sleep. Tyler usually curls up with me or sits in the window. Tonight however, he was growling at something outside. He'd growl, jump into bed, stare at me intensely, then jump back to the window to repeat the process.



The first few times I just kinda shooed him away. When I couldn't get him to stop, I decided to close the window...only to look right into the face of the peeping Tom that was causing my cat to go nuts. I screamed, slammed the window shut, and called apartment security (I figured they could get help to me faster than a 911 call could). They never found anyone.



However...a few months later they caught the ki**er. His parents happened to live less than a quarter mile from me and he had been living with them at the time.



It was dark outside the night I encountered my peeping Tom, and the guy was very dark-skinned so I will never be entirely positive, but I believe that is who I saw that night, and that my cat possibly saved me from becoming one of his victims.



Tyler passed away at the ripe old age of 15 last year due to kidney failure. I miss him every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I was playing a video game and my dog was whining, which at that point was pretty normal considering he was only 6 months old. He would bark or whine at everything. This goes on for a couple minutes.



So I just ignore him and keep playing. My little dude starts getting really persistent and I was getting irritated. I brushed him to the side.



Probably 45 seconds later, he puts his paw on the controller (located in my hands) and begins trying to take it. At this point I hear a commotion in the bathroom.



I go in to find my fiance in the bathtub. My fiancee has reactive hypoglycemia where her sugar will fall with no warning and she will have a seizure. She was about 1/4th of an inch from downing when I found her and was beginning to seize.



He is an unbelievably smart animal who can "fetch" other humans and animals on command. I wish everyone could have a pet like him, but he's all mine.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My father passed away this year. He had regularly told me why our Tabby had earned our servitude. A great part of my childhood were my weekends at Dad's apt. We made boiled liver which I got to sliver into tiny triangles for his elderly cat.



When I was a toddler, on a hot day, Dad put me in a crib and he passed out on the sofa for a nap time. The cat was acting up and Dad put him outside.

The cat was going nuts at every window and so Dad dragged his tired self up and let cat in again.

When the cat kept bothering him, he was close to giving it a smack...that cat was being a freak.

He woke again and found Tabby had attacked his arm and was actually biting flesh off him.

Somehow, that was enough for Dad to consider that there may be an emergency. He stumbled to front door and called for help.

The neighbors helped him get baby me from the crib and paramedics revived us.

I am thankful Dad taught me to pay attention when our pets are trying to tell us something.

Tabby Cat saved us from a carbon monoxide leak. For the remainder of his life he had hero status and adoration.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I dont remember this, but when I was a toddler my mom and aunt were in the pool, and I was in this little floaty that you sit in and it had a tube. Apparently, it flipped over with me still sitting in it, and my mom and aunt didn't realize. My aunt's dog Alvin started going nuts, barking and running around the pool. That was when my mom finally noticed I was basically drowning. Thanks mom.



That dog saved my life.

#15 I don't really remember it happening because I was 4 at he time. My parents told me our dog saved my life when we were on a family trip in the mountains, hiking up to a waterfall. I tripped and started to slide off the side of the path under the hand railing, and our dog, a large rottweiler, grabbed my by my coat and pulled me back right before I would have fallen down a steep bank into a fast moving river. That dog was my best friend growing up, I miss him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 When I was a kid (teenager) we had two golden retrievers. One lazy fall afternoon I was sitting in my backyard with my mom on my childhood swingset with zack and jazzie (dogs) talking when zack started to get very emphatic about going for a walk or at least leaving the backyard quickly. We ignored them and continued to chat for awhile but he got more and more agitated so eventually we figured we'd walk down the block with them. Well, we were about 50 yards away from my house when we heard a massive crack and a huge boom. Turns out one of the large trees in our backyard had passed and an a giant branch had snapped and fallen. The branch COMPLETELY destroyed the swingset. It would have crushed us if we hadn't gotten up. Always thought he must have known something was amiss because it was pretty out of character the way he was acting.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I was standing on a milk crate to mount my very-tall horse when the crate broke. My left foot went through the stirrup, my right foot went through the crate, and the noise of the splintering crate spooked my horse. He started to bolt, and if he'd taken off, I'd have been dragged across concrete under his legs and most likely passed away.



At the last second, he turned and made eye contact, and he just seemed to know I was in trouble, and froze. He was shaking like a leaf, but he didn't budge. I was able to pull myself up on his neck and free my right foot from the crate and then my left foot from the stirrup, but things could have ended so much worse.

#18 I was 13 years old and taking my pet dog Digbie for a walk. During the walk on the nearby field I notice this very large German Shepard by itself wandering the field. The dog started to run my way and I could tell this was not a friendly dog. I proceeded to try and run back to the house but just as I got to the front door I found out it was locked (my mum was trying to get me to bring the dog through the back door) I realised that I only had seconds before the dog would be on me so I tried to run to the back gate.



Not a second after I managed to get to the back gate I hear this growl. I turn round and there is the massive German Shepard growling and baring its teeth. Everything seemed to go so slow. I just remembered looking at my dog who was right next to me and looking into her eyes. I could see her kind of look back and she pinned her ears back and then all of a sudden rushed the other dog. The German Shepard reared up and Digbie managed to tackle the dog and the shock of this blitz attack by my dog made it make a quick retreat.



I managed to open the back door and Digby followed close behind. As soon as I shut it the German Shepard was attacking the gate trying to get at us.



It was a very close call and I know Digbie saved me as there was no way I could take on this dog. I am 27 now and Digbie is long gone but I remember that moment vividly.



On a side note Digbie was a German Shepard cross and I love the German Shepard breed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Not me, but my grandmother. Grandma puts her pup in a crate at night to sleep. One night the dog isn't settling down, and grandma gets irritated and gets up to take the dog outside. Dog won't go out. Grandma assumes the dog is just nuts and starts heading back to bed. Grandma starts feeling real weird so she sits down and calls 911. Turns out she had a heart attack.



If the dog hadn't gotten her up she'd have just fallen asleep and passed away in bed.

#20 When I was 13 I was going to [take my own life] in my bedroom when my dog came in and just laid on the floor and looked at me. I'm not sure if he knew what was up or if he had just heard something late at night and came to check it out, but I'm really grateful that he did. I spent the rest of the night sobbing and hugging him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Was walking towards a highly venomous snake that was coiled up and hissing at me when I was a toddler. My Doberman ran in front of me and headbutted me so I'd stay down while she barked for my mom, who came and picked me up a few seconds later.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 When I was a kid, we lived in a house where the "office" was a separate little building next to it. There was a night where my dog was going crazy outside. Barking viciously, etc. My mom ended up ignoring it. In the morning we had found our gate had been broken down and the office door had a lock pick still stuck in the lock. The dog's barking was her saving us from an intruder. Pretty incredible considering she was the sweetest dog and to imagine her acting viciously was foreign to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 My sister has diabetes. Her dog (a golden retriever) will wake her up when she's having a low sugar reaction.



My sister says the dog has saved her live at least three times. Apparently dogs can be trained to do this, but her dog just does it naturally.

#24 One time, I was hiking with some friends and I was leading them down a overgrown deer path I had found that led to a creek.



As I was walking, a diamondback rattlesnake came out on the path and started hissing and rattling at me. My friends didn't see that I stopped and ran into me, effectively sending me face down into the dirt. Inches away from the rattler.



All of the sudden, a hawk flew down from a tree and snatched the rattler before it could bite me.



Thank you, random hawk. Fly free and eat snakes!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 The apartment downstairs from mine caught fire. Newly installed water heater downstairs started it, and the lady's cat smelled it first.



It was about 1:30 in the morning, so everyone was asleep. The cat woke up her owner, who woke up the rest of us; just in time, too - I got out about two minutes before the stairs to get out caught fire.



The cat was scared, and did what cats do - hide. The cat didn't make it, but thanks to her, all the humans in the building did.

#26 My dog (dachshund) used to climb up on my chest when he needed to go out in the middle of the night. One night he did this, and it was raining hard, so I wasn't in any rush to get up out of bed to take him out. He kept pestering me, but would run to the end of the bed, and look down the hallway. I finally caved in, got up, dressed, and was going to take him out. ...when I smelled smoke. ..thought one of the neighbors trailers was on fire.



I opened the door, and turned on the porch light, and realized it was MY trailer that was on fire.



Fortunately, I got it put out, and not much damage....the dog got a steak and eggs breakfast the next morning. If he'd not woken me up, I'd most likely not be here to tell the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 I was on my porch swing and a wasp was harassing me. Suddenly a spiderbro dropped from above and fought it. The wasp won though, and then flew away on to its next adventure.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 When i was around 5 years old my brother and I were sent to my Aunt's place for the evening. The parents were going out for date night and my Aunt was to watch us over night.



The only issue was that pets weren't allowed in her apartment and we had a Cocker Spaniel to worry about. My Aunt agreed that we would just sneak her in at night, since my dog was very well behaved.



It was abnormally hot that evening and no AC unit so we all slept in her bedroom with the window open.



Around 2 am we woke to my dog freaking out, we look to the window and see a very large man half way through. My aunt started screaming at him and he ran off.



Cant say my life was saved, but nothing good could have come from that encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 When I was in my early teens I used to keep mirror carp. I'm from the UK. They are a cold water fish commonly caught by people into fishing. So I was asleep one night when I was awoken by a big splash, a thud and something flopping around on my bedroom floor. I might add that this had never happened before but as I turned my bedside light on I could see the fish flopping on the floor as well as thick dark smoke billowing under my bedroom door. Coughing I called out to my mum repeatedly but got no reply. By this time the smoke was getting thicker in my room and flames were lapping under the door. I screamed for my mum and dad but got no reply. Trying to think what to do I opened my window to look out to see neighbours outside and a fire truck pulling up. The firemen immediately started sending a ladder up to me. If it wasn't for my fish jumping out of the water the firemen might not have got to me in time. Unfortunately I lost the fish along with my older sister, mum and dad and beloved golden retriever Benji. I will never forget carpface and the sacrifice he made to save me.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 This happened to my cousin (7 years old). We were in India on a top part of the highway (kinda like a bridge; another highways goes under that part) and there was part of a mountain on the side with a lot of monkeys (macaques). They kept on trying to get our food and stuff (we were parked on the side to take a snack break) when all of a sudden my cousin is looking down at the other highway and starts to tip over the railing and is about to fall. One of the monkeys grabbed his shirt and pulled him back, saving his life. Yes we gave the monkeys some food.

#31 I have two dogs and a cat. I had a pretty dark period in my life where depression almost consumed me, and all three would take turns staying by my side. They are my lifesavers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 So my life wasn't directly saved by an animal, but I wouldn't be here if this hadn't happened.



When my dad was a toddler, they lived in a trailer park while their house was being built. They had a boxer named Shemp. He was basically the park's mascot and had the run of the place, and apparently treated all the kids that lived there like his own. But my dad was his obvious favorite, and whenever he was outside, Shemp wasn't far away.



So my dad was playing outside, and my grandma went to the side of the trailer for a moment, and something must have caught my dad's eye across the street, because he got up and started walking across. A car was coming around the corner and didn't see him.



Fortunately, Shemp ran over and grabbed my dad by his diaper and got him out of there. My grandma had just come back and saw the whole thing, but obviously was too late to do anything immedite.



Apparently it took a good half hour before Shemp would let him go, carrying him around by his diaper the whole time. My dad was apparently completely happy with that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Not me but my mom. My mom has epilepsy. She had her first seizure when she was a teenager. We were always taught what to do in case she had one. Hers aren't extremely severe but can be if she's left alone. When I was a kid, my parents bought us a dachshund. He was a nut job but a good dog. About a year or two after we got him, he had his first seizure. My mom became so emotionally attached to him. She called him her buddy and felt a deep connection with him since they both suffered from the same thing.



One day my dad dropped me off from basketball practice and had to run a few errands so he just let me out of the car. When I got out, he drove off and as I walked up to the door. I realized it was locked and felt that was a little weird. I always came home at the same time so my mom knows when I'll be back. I knocked a few times and didn't think she was home so I turned to walk away to my friends house. This was early 2000's and I had no phone. Right before I do, I see our dog come running towards the door, slamming his whole body up against it and making the weirdest barking noises. He just kept doing it. I ended up breaking into my house to find my mom in the shower having an episode. She was fine and our dog actually lived to be 17. He was definitely my mom's little helper.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 When I was maybe 10 or so, I fell asleep on my basement couch playing video games. I had plenty of junk food laying around the room and on top of me. Later that night, a raccoon sneaked into my house via the doggy door. He was all over the food I had and I woke up to his noise. He looked at me and got in jumping position, 10 year old me had no idea what to do so I did nothing, he jumped and my cat tackled it mid jump. They got in a huge fight before my aunt woke up and scared him off. My cat tested positive for rabies and had to get lots of shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Throwaway here. My life was saved when I was 2 years old thanks to my pet dog.



I was just a baby at the time, and could only crawl. My dad and older brother were out at the supermarket at the time, so it was just me, my mom, and dog at home. My mom was talking on the phone and got distracted and wasn't watching over me at the time. I was on the 2nd story of this apartment, and the window was loose and somehow I managed to fall out of it. I ended up landing head first on the driveway, unknown to my mom. (I can't stress enough that this wasn't my mom's fault that this happened). Anyway, my dog started barking frantically to get the attention of my mom. He managed to get her to notice where I had gone, and she decided to look out front after seeing the window completely open. After coming outside and noticing me practically lifeless with my head cracked open, she called 911.(at this point my dad and brother has just come back)



Long story short, I'm very lucky to be alive. The only negative effects that are lasting with me are a few bald spots (easily covered by my hair) and and big bump on my head (unnoticeable with hair). I could have ended up 1) gone 2) Alive but paralyzed completely on one side of my body 3)Mentally handicapped 4)A combination of 2 and 3.



Luckily, neither of those happened, and I'm very very grateful. Words can't express my feelings right now. I'm tearing up writing this, thank you OP for letting me share this story because not a lot of people know about it. Right now I'm going to a pretty good University and love playing sports, (which obviously wouldn't be happening if I was paralyzed) and every day I would like to remind myself that I need to make a positive impact on the world and those around me, because I'm not supposed to be here.



In terms of my dog, unfortunately we had to put him down a few years ago. I'm not sure if my pet saved me directly, but that was a critical moment and every second counted I suppose.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I was at a horse riding lesson, when one of the other horses basically went crazy. It bucked its rider, and started cantering around the ring, kicking at the other horses. Unsurprisingly, the other horses went crazy and started kicking and prancing around until the instructors could get them away and their riders safely off. All, that is, except my horse. The big, lazy, lump saw a chance to stop walking and get something to eat. He dragged me away from the crazy horses, towards the delicious grass and accidentally shielded me from the crazy horse.



We were able to get help from the main stables, and calm down the initial horse. But if my lovely, lazy, horse hadn't decided to go eat some grass and drag me away, I would've been standing right where the rampaging crazy horse kicked out and I wouldn't be here today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 I was on a deserted beach in Thailand, staying in a hut. I had fed a random, stray dog my snack of pringles the night before, and found her sleeping outside my hut in the morning. I was just hanging out, when I hear 2 dogs barking ferociously from far away, and I see they're running straight towards me.



I'm a dog person, but for some reason I'm really scared (first time in the 3rd world and feral dogs are coming to attack) and the dog becomes alert, gets up and stands between me and the faraway running dogs ready to protect me.



The dogs or shall I say... puppies! come closer and we both realize they're just naughty young pups. I was so grateful she was there. Those darn young pups.

#38 This story has been told in my family dozens of times, it happened to my sister when she was 2 (she is 27 now) and I wasn't born yet.



My parents lived with my small sister in a house whose entrance gated with a highwayish street where cars would often be speeding. They had a very smart german shepherd. Now, at the time my dad was at work so it was only my mom sister and Jerry (the dog). My mom was making lunch and being busy she couldn't keep an eye on my sister, who headed towards the now left open gate and towards the busy street where cars where blazing fast. Now what happened is Jerry saw my sister and being a smart dog he started barking as loud as he could. After he saw my mom wasn't coming he started digging his claws into the ground and thus barking even louder and making, as my mom says, the loudest bark she has ever heard. My mom goes out and sees my sister literally a few steps from the street and Jerry right next to her entertaining her so she won't continue walking.



So, that is the story how Jerry saved my little sister. Sorry for any mistakes, I am on mobile and english is my 3rd language.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 I was sitting, barefoot, on an outside, wooden sofa. I was dangling my feet when our dog suddenly went mad at them. I got up and realized he was barking at something under the sofa... with horror me and my family found out that inches away from my exposed feet was a very venomous snake.



I can still remember my dad and godfather battling it: one pinned it against the wall with a shovel and the other actually hammered its head. I also remember thinking, "poor snake".

#40 Friend of mine used to have to walk down a stretch of road with pit bulls. They would bark and snarl, but never got past the fence. One day they did. Out of nowhere, two other pit bulls streaked in and harassed the mean ones until my friend could get past. Then, according to my friend, the helper pits pranced around for a while looking happy and satisfied.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My siamese cat hissed and arched her back and spit at an intruder who had one foot through a porch window. Said intruder left real fast. Cammie, the siamese, lived 19 years and was the best cat ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I was 10 years old (m) and was walking the road with my 16 year old babysitter (f) and her Great Pyrenees, Jesse. We get towards the end and we're about to turn around when a solid black German Shepard comes charging out of the closest houses back yard. I knew the dog well and was normally able to outrun him on my bike. I froze as he ran straight for my babysitter. Just feet before he got to her, Jesse lunged and grabbed the Shepard by the neck. The Shepard looked to be over 100 pounds and Jesse just shook him like a rag doll effectively snapping his neck. The incident lasted about 15 seconds and I will never forget it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 My dog kept laying on my stomach and whining, I wasn't sure what she was hinting at could I have been pregnant? nope turns out I had a liver infection and the next day i went to the hospital in excruciating pain.....

#44 I was hiking in the woods, and as I'm wont to do, I sometimes listen to podcasts. As I got ready to step off a rock my dog suddenly start to cry and bark behind me, eventually biting my shorts. I turned around around and started to ask "what's wrong...." and trailed off as I removed my earbuds and heard a rattlesnake. I looked down at the rock I was about ready to step off of, tapped my trekking pole on the ground, and the hissing became louder.



There was a rattlesnake right there under the rock, and I was just about to step off of it.



Good Dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Not me, but my dad. One night my dog Zeus was really worked up about something and kept running in my room. I thought that maybe he needed to go outside or was hungry so I asked him if he needed to go out or was hungry. I let him out and gave him food and water and he was still worked up about something. He got to the point to where he started barking at me and led me to my parents bedroom. He led me to my dad who was spread out on the bathroom floor unconscious. Turns out my dad had a heart attack and my dog led me right to him. If he wouldnt have awoken me, I dont know if my dad would have made it.

#46 Long story short, I was 1-2 years old, and I somehow got out the side gate, crawled into the middle of the road, and my uncles massive but friendly Rottweiler dragged me from the middle of the road to the front door before any cars came. I miss him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 When I was young (maybe 3, I don't really remember) I was eating watermelon and I started choking. My dog ran downstairs to my mom in the basement, started barking up a storm, and then ran back upstairs. My mom followed, found me choking, and was able to dislodge the watermelon. Even after it almost ended me, I still love watermelon.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Not a life saved but still sad enough.



A parent was going to hit me when I was about 11. I held my cat in front of me. I avoided a few blows as despite their propensity for hitting their child, the parent couldn't hit a little cat.