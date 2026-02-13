Who Is Memphis Depay? Memphis Depay is a Dutch professional footballer and musical artist known for his attacking prowess and creative flair. His dynamic play often lights up the pitch, combining powerful strikes with intricate dribbling. He first gained widespread attention by becoming the Eredivisie’s top scorer in the 2014–15 season, leading PSV Eindhoven to their first league title in seven years.

Full Name Memphis Depay Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $57 million Nationality Dutch Ethnicity Ghanaian, Dutch Education PSV Eindhoven Youth Academy Father Dennis Depay Mother Cora Schensema Siblings Jeffrey Depay

Early Life and Education Born on February 13, 1994, in Moordrecht, Netherlands, Memphis Depay experienced a challenging youth after his Ghanaian father left the family when he was four years old. His Dutch mother, Cora Schensema, primarily raised him and his siblings. He began his football journey at age six with local club Moordrecht, later joining Sparta Rotterdam’s youth academy before moving to PSV Eindhoven, where his talent truly blossomed.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Memphis Depay has had several high-profile relationships, including an engagement to Lori Harvey in 2017 that ended in 2018. He was also linked to Karrueche Tran in 2015 and Chloe Bailey from 2020 to 2021. Depay has no children and is currently believed to be single, with his focus primarily on his football career and music.

Career Highlights As a gifted forward, Memphis Depay has left a significant mark on Dutch football, becoming the Netherlands national team’s all-time top scorer with 55 goals. He also led PSV Eindhoven to the 2014–15 Eredivisie title, where he was the league’s top scorer with 22 goals. Beyond the pitch, Depay has expanded into music, releasing several rap songs, and launched his clothing line, OGL (Original Lifestyle God). He also founded the Memphis Foundation in 2017 to support children’s sports and education.