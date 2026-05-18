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Online dating is hard, and even when someone seems great on their profile, conversations can quickly take a strange and uncomfortable turn if you match with them.

So when Reddit user SherbetOld7724 met a guy on Tinder who seemed thoughtful, funny, and easy to talk to, it felt like a breath of fresh air.

Pretty soon, they went on a romantic date he had planned, and everything was going well—until he had to step away to take a call.

The promising night then turned into a tense standoff in an empty parking lot, and the creep wouldn’t leave the woman alone in the weeks that followed.

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And for this woman, it ended in a way she never saw coming

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When it was time to say goodbye, the guy behaved like a total creep

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Even though the woman blocked him on every platform she could think of, he kept finding ways to contact her

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As the woman’s story went viral, she provided more information in the comments

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And people had a lot of strong reactions to it

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Soon after, the woman came back with an update

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And it wasn’t the end of it

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Image credits: SherbetOld7724

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People told her she shouldn’t normalize the guy’s behavior

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And the final woman’s update revealed they were right

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Image credits: SherbetOld7724

People were glad to hear the woman was safe

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