Say what you will about Tinder, but when that app started appearing on singles’ phones in 2013, it absolutely changed the dating game forever. There are now about 57 million monthly active users on the app who typically log on between 4-5 times each day, making over 26 million new matches daily. In total, over 20 billion matches have been made on Tinder over the last decade, and it’s the most downloaded dating app in the world. But just because a huge number of people use Tinder doesn’t mean they all know how to use it well.

Apparently, men on Tinder swipe right about 46.4% of the time, while women swipe right only 14.8% of the time. So clearly, there’s room for improvement in a lot of users’ profiles. Some of the most common reasons for passing on a potential partner are: they didn’t put enough effort into their profile; their bio was cliche; their interests were too vague; they had photos doing activities you hate (Hunting or fishing pics? Immediate swipe left.); and they complained too much on their profile.