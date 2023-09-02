Using dating apps can often feel like venturing into uncharted territory. How much should you reveal about yourself? Which photos are the most flattering? Should you prioritize looking your best or showcasing your personality on your profile? 

It’s never easy to summarize yourself into a few photos and a brief bio, but there are some Tinder users out there who seem to have mastered the art of crafting an eye-catching profile. So to help any of you single pandas who need a little inspiration for your own dating apps, Bored Panda has scoured the Tinder subreddit to find photos of the most brilliant and hilarious profiles. Keep reading to find a conversation with Florian Höller, the Tinder Mentor, and be sure to upvote all of the users you would swipe right on!

#1

Kyle Likes To Go Above And Beyond

Kyle Likes To Go Above And Beyond

sassylady88 Report

mysterious(all pronouns)
mysterious(all pronouns)
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I don't know what this says about me that I find this fairly convincing. I mean, I'm still not interested in people, but Kyle seems pretty cool.

Say what you will about Tinder, but when that app started appearing on singles’ phones in 2013, it absolutely changed the dating game forever. There are now about 57 million monthly active users on the app who typically log on between 4-5 times each day, making over 26 million new matches daily. In total, over 20 billion matches have been made on Tinder over the last decade, and it’s the most downloaded dating app in the world. But just because a huge number of people use Tinder doesn’t mean they all know how to use it well

Apparently, men on Tinder swipe right about 46.4% of the time, while women swipe right only 14.8% of the time. So clearly, there’s room for improvement in a lot of users’ profiles. Some of the most common reasons for passing on a potential partner are: they didn’t put enough effort into their profile; their bio was cliche; their interests were too vague; they had photos doing activities you hate (Hunting or fishing pics? Immediate swipe left.); and they complained too much on their profile. 
#2

Good Sense Of Humor

Good Sense Of Humor

memezzer Report

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
1 hour ago

A wheelie good joke. Thank you and good night.

To learn more about what it takes to have a standout Tinder profile, we reached out to Florian Höller, also known as the Tinder Mentor, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. "A great Tinder profile is something that is a good representation of your 'vibe,'" Florian says. "On one hand, authenticity is very important, but so is showing yourself from your best side. That balance is what most people are struggling with and what I help my clients with mostly."

But the expert actually doesn't think incorporating humor into your profile is a great idea. "I wish it was different," he shared. "The reason is pretty simple: Humor always needs context. People usually don't spend enough time to understand context in order for humor to consistently work. Plus, there's always that danger of other users thinking you're not even serious."
#3

This Bio

This Bio

SnooApples5910 Report

When it comes to the most important thing Tinder users should keep in mind when crafting their profiles, Florian says, "You want to come across as confident but still approachable and not try hard as a man."

"As a woman, what works best is presenting yourself as easy going, natural but at the same time as someone who is actually interested in making connections and engage with men."
#4

Jarret Is A King

Jarret Is A King

allinfavorsayhigh Report

Florian's most important tip is to avoid any kind of negativity on your profile. "If you're a girl and you only want to date men over 6 foot, don't write that in your bio," the expert shared. "The number of men who are actually taller than that but don't want to date a girl who makes that superficial distinction is higher than most are aware of."

"Same goes for any other kind of physical attributes, and it's actually true for both men and women on their profiles," Florian noted. "Understand it's your job to swipe left or right on who you like. So let whoever wants to swipe right on you, and then do the filtering yourself either swiping, or through actually texting."

If you'd like to learn more advice from the Tinder Mentor, be sure to visit Florian's website!
#5

I've Never Wanted To Go To Couple's Therapy With A Stranger This Much Before

I've Never Wanted To Go To Couple's Therapy With A Stranger This Much Before

gayety Report

Julia Mckinney
Julia Mckinney
Community Member
31 minutes ago

I can't decide what's funnier, the couples therapy or the Michael Jackson joke?

#6

I Can't Stop Laughing At This

I Can't Stop Laughing At This

anonymityskey87 Report

#7

Profiles Like This Are The Reason I Joined Tinder

Profiles Like This Are The Reason I Joined Tinder

DJ404E Report

When it comes to what makes Tinder users swipe right, initial attraction obviously plays a huge factor. But according to Dr. Laura Germine, a researcher in psychiatric genetics, our personal taste is usually not too far off from what we look like ourselves. "Facial features that are familiar to us, we tend to find more attractive, probably because of the sheer level of exposure we have to those sorts of facial features,” Dr. Germine explained to Bustle.

But we also judge a potential partner’s personality traits based on what photos they choose to share on Tinder. Men who appear “fun and outgoing” on their profiles are seen as more successful than guys who look more reserved. And women who come off as “smart or serious” in their dating profiles receive fewer messages than those who are perceived as fun and carefree. 
#8

Either Way Would Work. I'm Not Picky

Either Way Would Work. I'm Not Picky

AntiMacro Report

#9

Maybe This Is Why I'm Not Getting Tinder Matches?

Maybe This Is Why I'm Not Getting Tinder Matches?

izzyibeam Report

Poké Man
Poké Man
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why orange you returning my calls?

We also look for traits that are unique when we’re swiping through dating profiles. After seeing 100 brunette men with the same haircut who all have a dog and love to go hiking, it can feel like you’re swiping in circles. But if someone suddenly stands out, has a witty bio and has photos that don’t look like they came from a Google search for “pretty girl standing outside,” they might be a godsend for a bored Tinder user. OkCupid’s Jimena Almendares told Bustle that dating app users should play up their unique traits. While they might not be everyone’s cup of tea, they will stand out to the right person. And at the end of the day, it’s not about how many matches you get, it’s about getting the right one
#10

Have To Admit She's Pretty Funny

Have To Admit She's Pretty Funny

buildingseas Report

ʇɐɹlıɯɐɥ ɔıʇǝɥʇɐd ǝl
ʇɐɹlıɯɐɥ ɔıʇǝɥʇɐd ǝl
Community Member
1 hour ago

i think she’d be more of a sit down comedian- since she’s in a wheelchair and all…

#11

Men Will Do Anything For A Right Swipe

Men Will Do Anything For A Right Swipe

comingclutch Report

#12

Definitely Worth A Super Like

Definitely Worth A Super Like

omcgoo Report

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is one of her hobbies pretending to be a mannequin and scaring the poop out of people

Everyone has their own opinion on what makes for the perfect Tinder profile, because we all have different tastes. But there are a few ground rules that everyone should understand before venturing into the harsh world of online dating, especially if they actually want to get matches. First of all, no group photos, therapist Taylor Orlandoni, MHC-LP, told Women’s Health. It can be confusing, and it can backfire when people start messaging you asking for your friend’s details. Your dating profile is the one place that should be all about you
#13

I Would Drive Any Distance To Meet This Man

I Would Drive Any Distance To Meet This Man

a_tiny_stranger Report

Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Do they not teach kids at El Camino College that there's better, easier ways to wash their hair?!

#14

This Man Has Won

This Man Has Won

oakabean Report

George D
George D
Community Member
1 hour ago

What a waste of food. Dude

#15

This Is By Far The Greatest Profile I Have Ever Seen

This Is By Far The Greatest Profile I Have Ever Seen

iamdream Report

T5n
T5n
Community Member
1 hour ago

If I recall correctly, there is a BP article about her and her photoshops

It’s also important to clearly state your intentions on Tinder to avoid wasting your own and anyone else’s time. If you’re just looking for some fun but aren’t willing to commit to a relationship, don’t lead anyone on. And if you are looking for a relationship, be up front about that too. Your photo choices can even help convey to viewers what you’re looking for. More suggestive or revealing pics might imply that you’re more interested in hookups, while more wholesome, PG photos might imply that you’re in need of a more genuine connection.   
#16

Someone's Type

Someone's Type

GirlsGoneCultivated Report

#17

The Perfect Match Doesn't Exist

The Perfect Match Doesn't Exist

TwistedAutism Report

DumYum
DumYum
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I’m sorry I’m not Belgian.

#18

This Profile I Came Across

This Profile I Came Across

haloryder Report

In 2018, Badoo also investigated some of the top reasons Tinder users decide to swipe right, and according to their findings, nearly a third of women appreciate seeing a profile picture of a potential partner in the countryside. 29% also love to find a dog on a man’s profile, and 18% swipe right on someone who shows off their tattoos on their profile. 18% also appreciate men with beards, and 7% even swipe right on photos of guys with their cars. And you might be surprised to find out that 8% also appreciate photos of men taken at the gym. I guess it is attractive to know that someone lives an active lifestyle?
#19

I Found This Funny Profile

I Found This Funny Profile

thatoneirishweeb Report

#20

This Isn't A Cosplay, Right?

This Isn't A Cosplay, Right?

reddit.com Report

#21

Found Love In A Hopeless Place

Found Love In A Hopeless Place

icearus Report

George D
George D
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pretty, but scary. Those eyes seem to validate her comment

On the other hand, there are, of course, some things that cause women to immediately swipe left. And according to Badoo, 54% of women do not like to see a guy share a photo of himself with an attractive woman. Is that his sister, his best friend or his ex? Too much effort to find out, so left swipe it is! 49% of women on Tinder also hate group photos, and 47% don’t want to see any shirtless pics either. 37% reported that they don’t like seeing photos from the gym, so perhaps it’s actually not worth it to share those. And nearly a third swipe left on mirror selfies, while 19% say they’ll swipe left on pics with safari animals as well. 
#22

This One Is Clever

This One Is Clever

swagishpotato Report

#23

This One Made Me Chuckle. Who Hurt You?

This One Made Me Chuckle. Who Hurt You?

Talstone Report

Thing 3
Thing 3
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Satan (with Gomez Addams voice): "My lil' succubus, you must know that papa is very proud of you for crushing that poor man's heart into oblivion".

#24

No Description, No Other Photos

No Description, No Other Photos

jadeolantern Report

At the end of the day, your dating profile should reflect your personality. If you think the best way to introduce yourself is to sit in a bathtub full of ramen, more power to you. Even if it doesn’t get you hundreds of matches, I’m sure it will win you at least one who shares a love of Japanese noodles too. And we here at Bored Panda can appreciate all the effort you’ve put into that profile too, because now we get to have a laugh and share it with our friends as well!
#25

At Least She Has A Sense Of Humor

At Least She Has A Sense Of Humor

Nick47254 Report

#26

This Tickled My Funny Bone

This Tickled My Funny Bone

1ronRab Report

#27

Not Gonna Lie, That's A Good Bio

Not Gonna Lie, That's A Good Bio

PoppaV0x Report

Do you feel like you’ve learned how to perfect your online dating game, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying reading through all of these profiles, and be sure to keep upvoting the ones you’d be happy to swipe right on. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more brilliant and hilarious Tinder profiles, be sure to check out Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic!
#28

This Made Me Laugh. Filed Away For Future Use

This Made Me Laugh. Filed Away For Future Use

MobiWan2015 Report

#29

A God Among Men

A God Among Men

Poor_Penniless_Pope Report

Julia Mckinney
Julia Mckinney
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Is he channeling Zardoz? If so, Sean Connery did a much better job.

#30

No Description, But At Least He's Got Two Pictures. Both Were Taken While Getting Arrested

No Description, But At Least He's Got Two Pictures. Both Were Taken While Getting Arrested

KaEgBa Report

Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Well, at least you can be sure of his hobbies.

#31

Funniest Thing I've Ever Seen

Funniest Thing I've Ever Seen

Xoptikdesigns Report

#32

Tinder Is Funny

Tinder Is Funny

Lilbixchh Report

Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Hope he’s ok

#33

When Your Profile Tells A Whole Story

When Your Profile Tells A Whole Story

JeezyBreezy12 Report

#34

Rate My Tinder Picture & Bio

Rate My Tinder Picture & Bio

Komplexs Report

#35

Now That's True Love

Now That's True Love

VicksTurtle Report

Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
38 minutes ago

18 and on tinder alredy?

#36

Gotta Hand It To This Girl's Great Sense Of Humor

Gotta Hand It To This Girl's Great Sense Of Humor

thomasthehypetrain Report

#37

I Just Wanted To Show Of My Bio Because I Think It's Hilarious

I Just Wanted To Show Of My Bio Because I Think It's Hilarious

smallLifter Report

#38

This Is Honestly Hilarious

This Is Honestly Hilarious

Aeon_Air Report

Svenne O'Lotta
Svenne O'Lotta
Community Member
16 minutes ago

That's in Denmark. It means the same in Danish.

#39

Welcome To Tinder

Welcome To Tinder

Nolff Report

#40

I Might Be In Love

I Might Be In Love

KangarooDynamite Report

#41

This Is One Of The Best Bios I've Seen

This Is One Of The Best Bios I've Seen

DaddyPepeElPigelo Report

#42

4x Matches And Replies With A Simple Trick. Mention You Have A Pet

4x Matches And Replies With A Simple Trick. Mention You Have A Pet

AsianSteampunk Report

#43

Incredible Bio

Incredible Bio

tecman26 Report

#44

Here's My Tinder Profile

Here's My Tinder Profile

cuissededinde Report

Coralinea
Coralinea
Community Member
3 minutes ago

I've seen and heard worse.

#45

My Friend, Who Gets 20+ Likes A Day Said I Needed A More Professional Picture And A Quote I Like In My Bio. Do You Guys Think This Will Work?

My Friend, Who Gets 20+ Likes A Day Said I Needed A More Professional Picture And A Quote I Like In My Bio. Do You Guys Think This Will Work?

raaam-ranch Report

#46

I Almost Swiped Left After Seeing The First Half Of The Bio

I Almost Swiped Left After Seeing The First Half Of The Bio

miezure Report

#47

What Do Y'all Think About My Profile?

What Do Y'all Think About My Profile?

Bazar75 Report

#48

Raw-Men

Raw-Men

Totally-NotAMurderer Report

#49

Maybe She Should Play Another Game

Maybe She Should Play Another Game

SocialAddiction1 Report

#50

This Bio

This Bio

NatanKatreniok Report

#51

Standards Are Getting Out Of Hands

Standards Are Getting Out Of Hands

Chocolate_Thunder_0 Report

#52

This Bio Sent Me

This Bio Sent Me

FlyFlirtyandFifty Report

Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Am I the only one that whenever no one else comments I have a urge to comment cause I know it’ll get noticed first and I’ll get more upvotes?

#53

I'm So Conflicted

I'm So Conflicted

Sad_Face461 Report

#54

His First Date

His First Date

nashakaterina Report

#55

This Guy Just Won Online Dating

This Guy Just Won Online Dating

Temporary_Oil_3935 Report

David
David
Community Member
51 minutes ago

That is so stereotype cheesy it's wonderful. :)

#56

Every. Damn. Time

Every. Damn. Time

Macho_Mans_Ghost Report

#57

An Amazing And Relatable Tinder Bio

An Amazing And Relatable Tinder Bio

DaBigJoe Report

#58

Inappropriate But Funny

Inappropriate But Funny

krijamdev Report

#59

I Would Date Her

I Would Date Her

Ohlala- Report

#60

Best Bio

Best Bio

thegodofhamsters Report

#61

So, How Old Is She?

So, How Old Is She?

the-finisher2 Report

#62

I Want Old White Men With An Asian Fetish

I Want Old White Men With An Asian Fetish

Phantommy555 Report

#63

Recreating Mary Catherine Gallagher

Recreating Mary Catherine Gallagher

twinglockfortys Report

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Is Garfield on tinder here is his match.

#64

Fostering Men

Fostering Men