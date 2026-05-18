ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has many purposes. Connecting people across continents. Sharing information at unprecedented speed. Democratizing access to knowledge. And roasting pets viciously without mercy, for the world to see. This is what we built the infrastructure for. This is the dream.

These comments are not mean-spirited attacks on innocent animals. These are love letters written in the language of chaos, delivered by strangers who took one look at someone's beloved companion and saw, immediately, an asymmetrical weirdo who deserved to be called out publicly. The pets do not know, or care. The owners, however, are thriving.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: asymmetrical weirdo

Mihu Popa Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Fluffy dog sniffing pink flowers in a vase on a table indoors C&H: now the flowers stink

    Michael Branch Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word In this house we roast him ourselves thank you... and the vet did this 😆 after his surgery healed, his name was Orion but his new name is Oron because they took his I out

    C&H: how can i possibly roast him in a way that God hasn't already?

    Dolly May Austin Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cyanide & Happiness, the chaotic, creative minds behind one of the internet's more gloriously niche comics, launched a pet roasting service that did exactly what it sounds like. You send them a photo of your animal. They send you back a personalized, lovingly savage written roast of that animal.

    People love their pets so completely and find them so objectively hilarious that they are willing to hand over their pictures to see what creative insults people can come up with. It's affection expressed as comedy. And if this thread teaches us anything, it is that the internet is brutal and none of us are safe.
    #4

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Go ahead, roast her, I dare you."

    C&H: *holding cross*

    Steven Rheault Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Here is my void Hocus Pocus!"

    C&H: ain't nobody gonna stare into that void

    Heather Sheridan Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word Capitaine Gaston (he only has 1 eye)

    C&H: i did a reverse image search of your cat and it took me to this *raw chicken leg*

    Jozie L-Hall Report

    7points
    POST

    Roast comedy has a longer and more distinguished history than its current internet form might suggest. The tradition dates back to the Friar's Club in New York, a private entertainment club that began hosting celebrity roasts in the 1950s. The format was simple: gather the target's closest friends and colleagues, give them a mic, and let them say the things that would normally get you uninvited to Christmas.

    It was mean, it was funny, and everyone understood that you only roast the people you love. Or, in the case of the internet, the pets you find inexplicably hilarious. The format went mainstream when the Friar's Club roasts were adapted for television, eventually becoming the Comedy Central Roast series that turned brutal public mockery into primetime entertainment.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: get your hands off me goblin

    Patricia Galvan Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Margaret the dwarf polydactyl"

    C&H: is she supposed to be that way??

    Heather Ivanova Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Give it your best"

    C&H: seeing this is digital harassment

    James Pellegrini Report

    6points
    POST

    One of the internet’s most roastable creatures at the moment is the infamous Lida Bida Bota But. She is approximately 42,957 years old and held together by prayers and witchcraft. The catarac-clad critter has taken TikTok by storm, along with her siblings Emerald Jade Greenball and Chippy Dippy Dopy Duck. And before you ask, none of this is made up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lida is apparently 19 years old, and as many commenters note, “at this point, every nap is a gamble.” She has also gathered some artistic fans who have placed her in renderings of the Titanic sinking, Jurassic scenes, and even as the Mona Lisa. And although we cannot confirm nor deny that she was present for any of these events, we know that her roasts are what get us through the day.
    #10

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Her name is Beaker, and she's spoiled."

    C&H: i don't blame australians for going to war with this

    Traci M RoPe Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Elmo and his stomach"

    C&H: it's a dishonor to meet them

    Emma Kinsella Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "¡Oyé, cabrón! You don’t scare me!"

    C&H: F**k your mother

    Jason Yanna Report

    5points
    POST

    That people deeply love the roast format is not even up for debate. The "Stress Relief" episode of The Office is the highest-rated episode of the entire series, sitting at 9.7 on IMDb, which means that out of nine seasons of TV, the episode where a regional manager of a paper company forces his employees to publicly humiliate him and then immediately regrets it is what the audience voted the absolute peak.

    The episode coined what became one of television's most quoted catchphrases: "Boom. Roasted." Three syllables. No further explanation. It is not sophisticated comedy. “Pam, you failed art school. Boom, roasted.” “Oscar, you are gay. Boom, roasted.” Somehow, Michael Scott's misguided attempts at using facts as roasts just land, making us all find a little humor in the absolutely mundane. 
    #13

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: ew it did a mitosis

    Kathleen Gayder Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Sage on the left, Aurora on the right. Some ugly dude in the middle lol"

    C&H: can't even think of a worse sandwich

    Samuel Groves Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Dolly Purrton."

    C&H: Leave it for Jolene

    Kody Nicholson Report

    5points
    POST

    The only true winners here are the pets. Not one of them has read a single comment. Not one of them spent even a fraction of a second worrying about what strangers on the internet thought of their face. They were, in all likelihood, asleep on a couch that cost more than a decent office chair, dreaming about whatever pets dream about, completely unbothered by their viral moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These roasts land on everyone except the ones they were aimed at. The love underneath every brutal caption is so obvious it's practically the caption itself. Nobody posts a photo of an animal they don't find completely, irrationally, and embarrassingly wonderful. The roast is just the wrapping. Underneath it is an owner who adores their asymmetrical animals, warts and all. Boom. Roasted.

    Do you have an ever scorchier roast to add to any of these pictures? Share them in the comments!

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: exhibit A in their crime trial

    Dalton Burke Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: everything beneath the frog is garbage

    Darrel Townsend Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "My new scorpion"

    C&H: not even worthy of a name

    Mike Guy Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Chief, my English Mastiff.
    Gentlemen, I consider it an honor to be roasted by C&H."

    C&H: can you plz make the leash 5x shorter

    Andrew Hanks Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Sisters from the same litter 😭"

    C&H: turds from the same litterbox

    Samantha Thomas Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "My girl giving a dental inspection to her cousin 😆"

    C&H: disgusting existence

    Rebecca Zappe Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Roast away 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
    He was PISSED he got a bath"

    C&H: GET WET, IDIOT

    Sabel Maigen Marie Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "My senior- permanent blep from emergency tooth removal surgery."

    C&H: why is it cat calling me?

    Unaya Darlynn Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "How can you roast this lil guy"

    C&H: LIKE THIS 🖕

    Mikey Mango Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Her eye placement was a roast by nature 😝"

    C&H: a living L

    Graces Sketch Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Tiger's poop pose because he's so old 😂"

    C&H: *Reporting for reason: "I don't want to see this"*

    Hailie Moore Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "How you gonna roast the coolest kid on the block? 😎"

    C&H: he looks like he's gonna rant about politics

    Cherry Fernandes Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Don’t be too cruel 😩"

    C&H: at first i thought this was patrick stuart

    Alía Gonzalez Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "My baby just had babies"

    C&H: right on the ouija board "NO"

    Liz Guszregan Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Angie!! Don’t get roasted!!!"

    C&H: WHAT THE F**K IS THAT

    Angelo Reyes Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word Doodle as a kitten!

    C&H: looks like it was drawn by a 3 year old

    Chris Childress Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "trippy tripod one day old"

    C&H: one day too many

    Justin Bottorff Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "His name is Hasselhoss and he chills."

    C&H: ❌ not a hoss
    ❌ not hassling

    Justin Fernal Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "A Boy Named Sioux, refusing to eat the trout I cooked."

    C&H: lose Sioux, keep the trout

    Michael Atkinson Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "She tried so hard to be a good girl for this photo 😬"

    C&H: SHE FAILED

    BJ Jackson Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word ""Not your average dogo 😊🕷️🕸️"

    C&H: doesn't know a single darn trick

    Dusan Aliaron Corner Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "Didn't do it last time, here's attempt number 2"

    C&H: he deserves chocolate

    Chris Azrael Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: push down a hill

    Amber Phillips Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: thank you for giving them a black eye

    Renz Delster Antiquiera Galiguis Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: this made me hate america

    Annabelle Knisely Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: cross the road plz

    Ashley Nicole Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: s**ttiest fit

    Sam Lujan Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: look at it hate life

    Natalya Brettle Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: "look at my pet infestation!"

    Harrison Macalady Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: in case of an accident, i'm glad the dog bed will be safe

    Krysten Garduno Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: i hope you're going 80mph

    Johanna Maas Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word C&H: the Steve Buscemi of goats

    Aman Yonzan Tamang Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    48 Weird Pets That Got Absolutely Roasted Online And Deserved Every Word "This is Copper, Copper has no thoughts after punching mom in the chin"

    C&H: you can punch Copper back, I won't tell

    Hannah Emerson Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow