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Daily Guess The Country Game #062 (May 18, 2026)
Map of Brazil on a game tile with colorful letters and a question mark for the daily guess the country game concept.
Entertainment

Daily Guess The Country Game #062 (May 18, 2026)

Bored Panda
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26

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Think you know the world better than Google Maps?

Guess the Country challenges your geography instincts by turning cold facts into clever clues. Each guess gives you feedback on how close you are — distance, direction, population, size, and even flag colors — helping you zero in on the mystery nation before you run out of tries.

Simple to play, weirdly addictive, and humbling in the best way.

Missed the last puzzle? Check it out here!

RELATED:

    How It Works?

    You have a limited number of guesses to find the hidden country, and every guess reveals helpful clues like the distance and direction from the correct answer, population and area comparisons, and flag color matches. Use logic, geography knowledge, and elimination to narrow it down. Guess correctly to win, learn something new along the way, and share in the comments how many guesses and how much time you needed.

    Need a hint?

    🔽 Show Hint

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Good luck!

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    Editorial Staff

    Editorial Staff

    Author, Bored Panda

    Read more »

    Bored Panda is an independent digital publisher sharing highlights from internet culture, entertainment, and everyday life with readers around the world. Our goal is to bring you engaging, trustworthy, and helpful content. We fact-check information using primary sources, such as official statements, public records, and interviews, or use reliable secondary sources. Editors review every story for accuracy and clarity before publishing. If we spot a mistake or learn something new, we’ll update it promptly. When you see “Editorial Staff,” it means our team collaborated to curate stories, roundups, and explainers based on verified information. Original stories and features are credited to individual writers. We select editorial images from agencies, official press materials, or use Creative Commons images with clear credit, so you can trust their source. For tips, corrections, or questions, please send an email to editorial@boredpanda.com or use our contact form.

    Read less »
    Editorial Staff

    Editorial Staff

    Author, Bored Panda

    Read more »

    Bored Panda is an independent digital publisher sharing highlights from internet culture, entertainment, and everyday life with readers around the world. Our goal is to bring you engaging, trustworthy, and helpful content. We fact-check information using primary sources, such as official statements, public records, and interviews, or use reliable secondary sources. Editors review every story for accuracy and clarity before publishing. If we spot a mistake or learn something new, we’ll update it promptly. When you see “Editorial Staff,” it means our team collaborated to curate stories, roundups, and explainers based on verified information. Original stories and features are credited to individual writers. We select editorial images from agencies, official press materials, or use Creative Commons images with clear credit, so you can trust their source. For tips, corrections, or questions, please send an email to editorial@boredpanda.com or use our contact form.

    Read less »
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    Green country shape on a white tile surrounded by colorful letters and a question mark for daily guess the country game.
    Entertainment

    Daily Guess The Country Game #062 (May 18, 2026)

    Bored Panda
    0

    26

    0

    Think you know the world better than Google Maps?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Guess the Country challenges your geography instincts by turning cold facts into clever clues. Each guess gives you feedback on how close you are — distance, direction, population, size, and even flag colors — helping you zero in on the mystery nation before you run out of tries.

    Simple to play, weirdly addictive, and humbling in the best way.

    Missed the last puzzle? Check it out here!

    RELATED:

      How It Works?

      You have a limited number of guesses to find the hidden country, and every guess reveals helpful clues like the distance and direction from the correct answer, population and area comparisons, and flag color matches. Use logic, geography knowledge, and elimination to narrow it down. Guess correctly to win, learn something new along the way, and share in the comments how many guesses and how much time you needed.

      Need a hint?

      🔽 Show Hint

      ADVERTISEMENT

      Good luck!

      Follow
      Share on Facebook

      26

      0

      26

      0

      Editorial Staff

      Editorial Staff

      Author, Bored Panda

      Read more »

      Bored Panda is an independent digital publisher sharing highlights from internet culture, entertainment, and everyday life with readers around the world. Our goal is to bring you engaging, trustworthy, and helpful content. We fact-check information using primary sources, such as official statements, public records, and interviews, or use reliable secondary sources. Editors review every story for accuracy and clarity before publishing. If we spot a mistake or learn something new, we’ll update it promptly. When you see “Editorial Staff,” it means our team collaborated to curate stories, roundups, and explainers based on verified information. Original stories and features are credited to individual writers. We select editorial images from agencies, official press materials, or use Creative Commons images with clear credit, so you can trust their source. For tips, corrections, or questions, please send an email to editorial@boredpanda.com or use our contact form.

      Read less »
      Editorial Staff

      Editorial Staff

      Author, Bored Panda

      Read more »

      Bored Panda is an independent digital publisher sharing highlights from internet culture, entertainment, and everyday life with readers around the world. Our goal is to bring you engaging, trustworthy, and helpful content. We fact-check information using primary sources, such as official statements, public records, and interviews, or use reliable secondary sources. Editors review every story for accuracy and clarity before publishing. If we spot a mistake or learn something new, we’ll update it promptly. When you see “Editorial Staff,” it means our team collaborated to curate stories, roundups, and explainers based on verified information. Original stories and features are credited to individual writers. We select editorial images from agencies, official press materials, or use Creative Commons images with clear credit, so you can trust their source. For tips, corrections, or questions, please send an email to editorial@boredpanda.com or use our contact form.

      Read less »
      What do you think ?
      User avatar
      POST
      User avatar
      POST
      Back to Homepage
      More about Entertainment
      Homepage
      Trending
      Entertainment
      Homepage
      Next in Entertainment
      Related on Bored Panda
      Popular on Bored Panda
      Top Posts
      Trending on Bored Panda
      Also on Bored Panda
      ADVERTISEMENT