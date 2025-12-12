ADVERTISEMENT

Cyanide & Happiness has been a staple of online humor for years, instantly recognizable for its simple stick figures and relentlessly dark punchlines. Even the title – pairing a lethal toxin with pure joy – perfectly sums up the comic’s signature blend of cheerful absurdity and bleak, boundary-pushing jokes. 

The strip was launched by Kris Wilson, Rob DenBleyker, and Dave McElfatrick, and despite co-founder Matt Melvin’s departure in 2014, the team hasn’t slowed down for a second. Alongside publishing a new comic every single day, they’ve continued expanding into animated shorts on YouTube, party games, and even released a mobile app version of the game. 

More info: Instagram | Facebook | store.explosm.net | Instagram

#1

Dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness shows a father telling his son that his dreams will never come true in a humorous way.

Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #2

    Dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness depicts a man facing a depressing future revealed through a psychic reading mirror.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #3

    Dark Cyanide & Happiness comic showing a man using a fake doctor’s note with a secret romantic message.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #4

    Dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness showing a man told his wife died of a broken heart in a humorous medical scene.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #5

    Dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness showing a fortune cookie message saying you are not alone in today's society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #6

    Two characters in a dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness humorously discuss doing nothing this weekend.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #7

    Two people arguing over a Ouija board while a woman asks a child if they said something in a dark comic about society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #8

    Two characters in a Cyanide & Happiness comic discuss being afraid of monsters, revealing corporations as the real monsters.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #9

    Dark Cyanide and Happiness comic strip with humor about society featuring grandpa cremation twist.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #10

    Dark comic panels by Cyanide & Happiness depicting a tragic love story with themes of marriage, loss, and divorce in today’s society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    rogierklop avatar
    Roger9er
    Roger9er
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Well, that went dark real quick.

    #11

    Comic strip by Cyanide & Happiness featuring a talking tomato facing boos, illustrating dark humor about society today.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #12

    Comic from Cyanide & Happiness showing online dating ads with contrasting reactions from a man and a woman about society today.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #13

    Two stick figures in a fire, discussing not calling firefighters in a dark comedy about today’s society by Cyanide & Happiness.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #14

    Cyanide & Happiness comic depicting a man crowned king of atheists with dark humor about society today.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #15

    Dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness showing a doctor squeezing a patient’s face in a funny and exaggerated way.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #16

    Comic scene from Cyanide and Happiness showing a man humorously dedicating an award to his late father in today's society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #17

    Dark comic panel by Cyanide & Happiness showing girl threatening Santa by the fireplace with a present in a modern society satire.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #18

    Comic from Cyanide and Happiness showing characters transforming into a giant mech suit in a dark society-themed comic.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #19

    Comic strip from Cyanide & Happiness depicting a dark humor scene about a character losing control of a unicycle.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #20

    A dark Cyanide & Happiness comic showing a misunderstanding about renting two pairs of roller skates.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #21

    Comic strip by Cyanide & Happiness showing two characters discussing abstract art with a dark humor twist on society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #22

    Farmer confronts grim reaper in dark comic panel, highlighting dark humor from Cyanide & Happiness about today’s society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #23

    Father calmly interacts with a monster under the bed in a hilariously dark comic about today’s society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #24

    Dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness showing kids trick-or-treating with a map of the s*x offender registry.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #25

    Dark comic by Cyanide and Happiness depicting a ghost mom saying a mother’s job is never finished in society today.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #26

    Dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness showing a child asking a deceased mother for a cookie in a haunting scene.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #27

    Dark comic by Cyanide and Happiness showing a mother questioning her son about uranium exposure in a humorous style.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #28

    Four-panel dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness showing characters joking about getting rich quick and failing humorously.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #29

    Comic strip from Cyanide and Happiness showing a dark, humorous take on a child's turkey drawing and adult reaction.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    (gasp) This was allowed on BP?

    #30

    Comic strip from Cyanide & Happiness depicting a humorous dark take on society with a mermaid and ship passengers.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #31

    Dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness shows a skeleton patient in a hospital bed with doctors discussing how to tell him bad news.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #32

    Stick figure in a pumpkin costume upset after Halloween party where everyone dressed as ghosts in dark comic about society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #33

    Comic showing an ant dressed for work becoming part of a human centipede at the office in a dark societal satire.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    It's still probably better than the one you expected

    #34

    Dark comic from Cyanide & Happiness showing a funny Halloween costume reveal with an unsettling face close-up.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #35

    Four-panel Cyanide & Happiness comic depicting characters arguing and humorously illustrating opinions in today’s society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #36

    Dark comic strip by Cyanide & Happiness showing a customer defying gravity in a store setting with humor about society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #37

    Comic strip from Cyanide & Happiness showing a sun with sunglasses and a frustrated person arguing in a dark humor style.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #38

    Dark comic strip from Cyanide and Happiness showing characters accusing someone of crossing the line in a conga line.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #39

    Two simple characters in a dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness discussing noisy ramen eating in a humorous society sketch.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #40

    Dark comic showing a job interview with a man rejected after failing a background check, a Cyanide & Happiness comic.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #41

    Dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness showing a couple arguing about body count and a mountain of stolen hoodies.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #42

    Dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness showing a sinister guardian angel watching a person in daily life moments.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #43

    Dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness showing a character refusing to invent, then eating an apple under a tree.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #44

    Two stick figures in a dark comics style argue over a horse-drawn carriage drawing while a sad horse looks on.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #45

    Comic strip showing a character with glasses getting punched in the eye, illustrating dark humor in today's society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #46

    Comic strip from Cyanide & Happiness showing a child wanting to be an astronaut practicing by drinking urine humorously.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #47

    Two stick figures in a Cyanide & Happiness comic, one holding flowers and the other holding a bucket by a door.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #48

    Two stick-figure characters from Cyanide & Happiness engage in a darkly humorous comic about society’s harsh insults.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #49

    Comic strip by Cyanide & Happiness featuring a dark humor deal about becoming a wealthy cartoonist in today’s society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #50

    Two characters in a Cyanide and Happiness comic discussing distraction with humor in a dark society comic style.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #51

    Hilariously dark comic about couples costume assumptions illustrating social humor by Cyanide & Happiness.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #52

    Dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness shows a couple reacting humorously to laundry stained with red spots in a washing machine.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #53

    Dark comic strip by Cyanide & Happiness showing a child scared of a monster and a humorous parenting response at night.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #54

    Dark comedy comic about society, showing a warning sign and a car accident involving children playing in the street.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #55

    Comic strip from Cyanide & Happiness showing a Halloween costume prank with dark humor about today’s society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #56

    Comic panels showing a son with a waifu pillow and parents reacting humorously in a dark society-themed Cyanide and Happiness comic.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #57

    Dark comic by Cyanide and Happiness showing a father correcting his son's typo in a humorous way.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #58

    Comic strip about social media green line cropping, illustrating dark humor in today’s society by Cyanide & Happiness.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #59

    Two stick-figure characters in a Cyanide & Happiness comic discussing d***s and mental health humorously.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #60

    Dark comic from Cyanide & Happiness showing a doctor advising a smoker with humor about extending life in today’s society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #61

    Comic strip from Cyanide & Happiness showing astronauts on the moon with dark humor about society and family tensions.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #62

    Dark comedy comic strip by Cyanide & Happiness showing stressed pirates in a humorous take on today's society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #63

    Four-panel Cyanide & Happiness comic showing two characters in a humorous dark take on society and social situations.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #64

    Comic from Cyanide Happiness showing dark humor about society through a joke with a pet parrot as a girlfriend.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #65

    Two characters in a dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness discussing feelings of worthlessness in a humorous way.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #66

    Dark comic strip by Cyanide & Happiness depicting awkward Thanksgiving with open family dynamics and social discomfort.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #67

    Comic strip from Cyanide and Happiness humorously depicting a biblical scene with dark societal satire.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #68

    Courtroom scene comic from Cyanide & Happiness showing a humorous dark twist on stabbing accusations in modern society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #69

    Dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness showing a police lineup with surreal characters and dark humor about today’s society.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #70

    Comic strip featuring a dark humor tombstone joke illustrating society in Cynide & Happiness style.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

    #71

    Dark comic by Cyanide & Happiness showing a character warning Pac-Man about being visited by three ghosts.

    Cyanide & Happiness Official

