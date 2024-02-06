ADVERTISEMENT

For nearly two decades, the iconic comic Cyanide & Happiness has captivated audiences far and wide, making it quite impossible to encounter someone unfamiliar with its name. However, if you are one of those people, it is time to get acquainted with the hilarious, shamelessly inappropriate webcomic created by Rob DenBleyker, Kris Wilson, Dave McElfatrick, and Matt Melvin.

Cyanide & Happiness is renowned for its fearless approach to controversial topics in a satirical way, usually filled with dark humor. The artwork itself is very simplistic, featuring stick figures that often find themselves in absurd, surreal situations, including more adult topics.

So, without further ado, let's hop into the post and see what the team has been up to recently.

