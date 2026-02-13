Who Is Kaapo Kakko? Finnish professional ice hockey player Kaapo Ville Olavi Kakko is recognized for his powerful shot and exceptional puck skills as a forward. His game blends craftiness with physical prowess, making him a dynamic presence on the ice. He burst into the public eye after being selected second overall by the New York Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Kakko also etched his name in history by becoming the youngest player to win gold medals in three major IIHF World Championships.

Full Name Kaapo Ville Olavi Kakko Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $22.95 million Nationality Finnish Education Turku Vocational Institute, Peltola Campus Father Petri Kakko Mother Sari Kakko Siblings Sami Kakko, Konsta Kakko

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Turku, Finland, Kaapo Kakko developed his hockey passion early, supported by his parents, Petri and Sari, and his brother Sami, who also played. His father served as a constant source of encouragement in his athletic pursuits. He honed his skills within the TPS Turku youth program and attended Turku Vocational Institute, Peltola Campus. Beyond hockey, Kakko also played soccer and floorball during his high school years.

Notable Relationships Kaapo Kakko’s personal relationships have remained largely private throughout his budding professional career. He is currently unmarried and has not publicly confirmed any long-term romantic partnerships. While he recently stayed with teammate Eeli Tolvanen and his girlfriend in Seattle, this was a temporary arrangement as he settled into his new city after a trade. He has no children.

Career Highlights Kaapo Kakko’s early hockey career saw him achieve an unprecedented “Triple Gold” status, winning gold medals at the IIHF World U18 Championships, World Junior Championships, and World Championships. He remains the youngest player in history to accomplish this remarkable feat. In 2019, he was drafted second overall by the New York Rangers, marking him as a top prospect in the NHL. More recently, Kakko moved to the Seattle Kraken, where he signed a three-year, $13.575 million contract in 2025. His professional debut with TPS Turku also earned him the Finnish Liiga Rookie of the Year award, solidifying Kakko’s reputation as a burgeoning talent in international hockey.