Who Is Kendall Fuller? Kendall Christopher Fuller is an American professional football cornerback, widely recognized for his versatile play and sharp defensive instincts. He has established himself as a prominent figure in the NFL, showcasing exceptional skill across multiple teams. His breakout moment arrived during Super Bowl LIV, where he made a crucial game-sealing interception, securing a championship victory. This pivotal play solidified his reputation as a big-game performer.

Full Name Kendall Christopher Fuller Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Raquelle Fuller Net Worth $59.4 million Nationality American Education Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Virginia Tech Father Vincent Fuller Sr. Mother Nina Dorsey-Fuller Siblings Vincent Fuller II, Corey Fuller, Kyle Fuller

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Kendall Fuller grew up in a household deeply immersed in football. His father, Vincent Fuller Sr., a certified public accountant and track coach, along with his mother, Nina Dorsey-Fuller, fostered a competitive environment for Kendall and his three older brothers, all of whom went on to play in the NFL. Fuller attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, where he excelled in both football and track. He continued his athletic and academic journey at Virginia Tech, where he earned the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2013, highlighting his immediate impact on the collegiate scene.

Notable Relationships Kendall Fuller is married to Raquelle Fuller. The couple met during a night out in Washington, D.C., and dated for about a year and a half before their marriage. Details about children are not publicly available, and Fuller generally maintains a private personal life outside of his professional football career.

Career Highlights Kendall Fuller’s professional career is highlighted by his integral role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory, where he secured a game-sealing interception. Throughout his NFL tenure, he has consistently displayed versatility, playing various positions in the secondary with high-level performance. Beyond his Super Bowl triumph, Fuller’s impact extends to his collegiate accolades, including being named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2013 and earning First-team All-ACC honors in 2014 while at Virginia Tech. His consistent play has made him a respected presence on every team, contributing to team success and demonstrating exceptional football intelligence.