Vianney: Bio And Career Highlights
Vianney
February 13, 1991
Pau, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, France
34 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Vianney?
Vianney Bureau is a French singer-songwriter and actor, celebrated for his heartfelt lyrics and acoustic pop style. He has carved a significant niche in French music with his distinctive voice.
His breakout arrived with the 2016 Victoires de la Musique award for Artiste Interprète Masculin, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry. This early recognition propelled his career into the national spotlight.
|Full Name
|Vianney Bureau
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|French
|Education
|Collège Notre-Dame-des-Oiseaux, Lycée militaire de Saint-Cyr, PSB Paris School of Business, École supérieure des arts et techniques de la mode (ESMOD)
|Siblings
|Edouard Bureau
|Kids
|Edgar
Early Life and Education
Vianney Bureau grew up in a music-loving Catholic family in Paris, the fourth of three brothers. His father, a military helicopter pilot, fostered an early passion for guitar and songwriting from age twelve.
He attended Collège Notre-Dame-des-Oiseaux and the Lycée militaire de Saint-Cyr, later earning a business diploma from PSB Paris School of Business. He also pursued fashion design at École supérieure des arts et techniques de la mode (ESMOD).
Notable Relationships
Currently, Vianney Bureau is married to cellist Catherine Robert, whom he wed in 2020. Their relationship has been a public aspect of his personal life since 2016.
Bureau and Robert welcomed a son, Edgar, in October 2021. He is also a devoted stepfather to Catherine’s daughter from a previous relationship.
Career Highlights
Vianney Bureau’s debut album, *Idées Blanches*, achieved platinum certification, marking a strong start to his musical journey. He notably received two Victoires de la Musique awards for Artiste Interprète Masculin, affirming his standing in French pop.
Beyond his recordings, Bureau launched a successful career as a coach on *The Voice – La plus belle voix* since 2021, expanding his reach to television audiences. He is also recognized for his philanthropic efforts, supporting various associations.
