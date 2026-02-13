Who Is Vianney? Vianney Bureau is a French singer-songwriter and actor, celebrated for his heartfelt lyrics and acoustic pop style. He has carved a significant niche in French music with his distinctive voice. His breakout arrived with the 2016 Victoires de la Musique award for Artiste Interprète Masculin, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry. This early recognition propelled his career into the national spotlight.

Full Name Vianney Bureau Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality French Education Collège Notre-Dame-des-Oiseaux, Lycée militaire de Saint-Cyr, PSB Paris School of Business, École supérieure des arts et techniques de la mode (ESMOD) Siblings Edouard Bureau Kids Edgar

Early Life and Education Vianney Bureau grew up in a music-loving Catholic family in Paris, the fourth of three brothers. His father, a military helicopter pilot, fostered an early passion for guitar and songwriting from age twelve. He attended Collège Notre-Dame-des-Oiseaux and the Lycée militaire de Saint-Cyr, later earning a business diploma from PSB Paris School of Business. He also pursued fashion design at École supérieure des arts et techniques de la mode (ESMOD).

Notable Relationships Currently, Vianney Bureau is married to cellist Catherine Robert, whom he wed in 2020. Their relationship has been a public aspect of his personal life since 2016. Bureau and Robert welcomed a son, Edgar, in October 2021. He is also a devoted stepfather to Catherine’s daughter from a previous relationship.