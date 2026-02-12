Happy birthday to Robert Griffin III , Mike Posner , and Katherine Barrell ! February 12 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Football Player Robert Griffin Iii, 36 Dynamic American football quarterback Robert Lee Griffin III rose to prominence with his incredible dual-threat abilities on the field. His collegiate career at Baylor culminated in the prestigious 2011 Heisman Trophy, making him a national sensation. Griffin quickly translated that success to the NFL, where he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading his team to a division title.



Little-known fact: Few realize that before his football fame, Robert Lee Griffin III was a nationally ranked hurdler, setting Texas state records in track and field and competing in the US Olympic Trials.

#2 Singer and Producer Mike Posner, 38 Known for his reflective and genre-bending sound, American singer-songwriter Mike Posner first captivated audiences with his 2010 hit single “Cooler Than Me.” He gained widespread international recognition for the Seeb remix of “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” earning a Grammy nomination. Beyond music, Posner is also a poet and famously walked across America in 2019.



Little-known fact: He embarked on a cross-country walk across America in 2019, covering 2,851 miles.

#3 Actress Katherine Barrell, 36 Canadian actress Katherine Barrell captivated audiences as Sheriff Nicole Haught in the Syfy series Wynonna Earp. Barrell is best known for her numerous roles in television and film, as well as her work as a producer and director.



Little-known fact: She initially studied musical theatre at Sheridan College before shifting her focus to filmmaking and acting at George Brown College.

#4 Actress Jennifer Stone, 33 Known for her vibrant roles and dedicated healthcare work, Jennifer Stone is an American actress and nurse. Her portrayal of Harper Finkle on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place brought her widespread fame. Stone is also recognized for her advocacy for type 1 diabetes awareness.



Little-known fact: Jennifer Stone initially auditioned for the role of Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place.

#5 Football Player Bud Dupree, 33 Known for his explosive athleticism, American professional football linebacker Bud Dupree has carved out a successful career as a formidable pass rusher. He was a First-team All-SEC selection in college before being drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Dupree has played for multiple NFL teams, making a significant impact on defense.



Little-known fact: His famous nickname "Bud" originated from a dream his godmother had before he was born, in which people called him Bud and he played football.

#6 Football Player Demarco Murray, 38 Impactful American football player DeMarco Murray became a household name for his electrifying rushing performances in the NFL. He is best known for leading the league in rushing yards and being named Offensive Player of the Year in 2014.



Little-known fact: He holds an NCAA record for a freshman playing a first collegiate game, scoring five touchdowns in his debut for Oklahoma.

#7 Tennis Player Magda Linette, 34 A Polish professional tennis player, Magda Linette has carved out a notable career with her consistent performance and strategic play. She gained significant attention for her impressive semifinal run at the 2023 Australian Open. Linette has also secured three WTA singles titles and represented Poland in multiple Olympic Games.



Little-known fact: Magda Linette's mother, Beata Linette, once revealed that the family often stayed in inexpensive hotels or youth hostels during her early tournament travels due to budget constraints.

#8 Actress Kim Ji-Min, 26 South Korean comedian, television host, and actress Kim Ji-min is recognized for her sharp wit and engaging performances. She rose to prominence on Gag Concert, earning several major awards for her comedic work.



Little-known fact: She once turned down an invitation to appear on the popular variety show Infinite Challenge.

#9 Cricketer Kane Richardson, 35 An Australian cricketer celebrated for his fast-medium bowling, Kane Richardson was an integral part of Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup-winning squad. He also enjoyed a distinguished career in the Big Bash League, becoming the Melbourne Renegades' all-time leading wicket-taker.



Little-known fact: As a pre-schooling child, Kane Richardson and his three siblings lived and traveled across remote Western Australia and the Northern Territory in a renovated school bus with their parents.

#10 Football Player Paxton Lynch, 32 An American professional football quarterback, Paxton Lynch rose to prominence as a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He is recognized for his commanding college performance, including a record-tying seven passing touchdowns in a single half, and for his enduring career across multiple professional leagues.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on quarterback, Paxton Lynch played basketball in high school and was initially considered too tall to be a running back, leading him to the quarterback position.

