Paxton Lynch
February 12, 1994
San Antonio, Texas, US
32 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Paxton Lynch?
Paxton James Lynch is an American professional football quarterback, known for his imposing physical presence and powerful arm that once made him a highly-touted prospect. His career has seen him play in various professional leagues across the United States and Canada.
He first burst into the public eye when he was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. This high-profile selection highlighted the anticipation surrounding his potential to become a franchise quarterback.
|Full Name
|Paxton James Lynch
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 7 inches (201 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married to Gabrielle Michelle Walker
|Net Worth
|$4 million
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|Trinity Christian Academy, University of Memphis
|Father
|David Lynch
|Mother
|Stacie Lynch
|Siblings
|Evin Lynch
|Kids
|Ayla Lynch
Early Life and Education
Family focus shaped the early years of Paxton Lynch, born in San Antonio, Texas, and raised in Deltona, Florida, by his parents, David and Stacie, alongside his brother Evin. He pursued both football and basketball during his formative years.
His athletic journey continued at Trinity Christian Academy, where he began playing quarterback, before committing to the University of Memphis to play college football, eventually earning a Bachelor of Science in Education in Sport and Leisure Management.
Notable Relationships
Paxton Lynch is married to Gabrielle Michelle Walker, whom he met during his time playing in Denver. The couple announced their engagement in March 2019 and later tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2020.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Ayla Lynch, in February 2021. Gabrielle also has a son, Asa, from a previous relationship, making them a blended family.
Career Highlights
Paxton Lynch’s career breakthrough piece was undoubtedly his selection as the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. This followed an impressive collegiate career where he set multiple University of Memphis records, including tying a Football Bowl Subdivision record with seven passing touchdowns in a single half.
Beyond the NFL, Lynch has navigated various professional football leagues, showcasing his resilience. He earned USFL Offensive Player of the Week honors in 2022 while playing for the Michigan Panthers, demonstrating his continued commitment to the sport across different platforms.
Signature Quote
“I’m not quitting, I never quit. My mom never quit, my dad never quit, my brother never quit, I’m never going to quit.”
