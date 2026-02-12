Who Is Magda Linette? Magda Linette is a Polish professional tennis player known for her resilient play and consistent performance on the WTA Tour. Her game combines versatility, agility, and quick reflexes. She broke into the global spotlight as a semifinalist at the 2023 Australian Open, marking her best Grand Slam result to date. This impressive run solidified her standing as a top competitor in women’s tennis.

Full Name Magda Linette Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (171 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8.1 million Nationality Polish Father Tomasz Linette Mother Beata Linette Siblings Dagmara Linette

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Poznań, Poland, Magda Linette began playing tennis at the age of six, guided by her father, Tomasz Linette, a tennis coach. Her mother, Beata Linette, is an educator. Her family supported her early career despite financial challenges, with her parents ensuring she had opportunities to compete and develop her skills from a young age.

Notable Relationships Magda Linette is publicly single, with no confirmed partner or boyfriend reported by reliable sources. She maintains a private personal life, focusing predominantly on her professional tennis career. To date, Linette has no children and has not publicly confirmed any high-profile romantic relationships.