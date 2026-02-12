Magda Linette: Bio And Career Highlights
Magda Linette
February 12, 1992
Poznań, Poland
34 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Magda Linette?
Magda Linette is a Polish professional tennis player known for her resilient play and consistent performance on the WTA Tour. Her game combines versatility, agility, and quick reflexes.
She broke into the global spotlight as a semifinalist at the 2023 Australian Open, marking her best Grand Slam result to date. This impressive run solidified her standing as a top competitor in women’s tennis.
|Full Name
|Magda Linette
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (171 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$8.1 million
|Nationality
|Polish
|Father
|Tomasz Linette
|Mother
|Beata Linette
|Siblings
|Dagmara Linette
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Poznań, Poland, Magda Linette began playing tennis at the age of six, guided by her father, Tomasz Linette, a tennis coach. Her mother, Beata Linette, is an educator.
Her family supported her early career despite financial challenges, with her parents ensuring she had opportunities to compete and develop her skills from a young age.
Notable Relationships
Magda Linette is publicly single, with no confirmed partner or boyfriend reported by reliable sources. She maintains a private personal life, focusing predominantly on her professional tennis career.
To date, Linette has no children and has not publicly confirmed any high-profile romantic relationships.
Career Highlights
Magda Linette achieved a significant career milestone by reaching the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open, her best Grand Slam singles performance. This run included victories over several higher-ranked players, elevating her to a career-high ranking of world No. 19.
Throughout her career, Linette has secured three WTA singles titles, including the 2019 Bronx Open, the 2020 Thailand Open, and the 2024 Prague Open. She has also claimed two WTA doubles titles.
