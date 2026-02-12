Who Is Katherine Barrell? Katherine Barrell is a Canadian actress, writer, and director recognized for her versatile performances across various genres. Her work often highlights authentic and compelling character portrayals that resonate with audiences. She gained significant public attention through her breakout role as Sheriff Nicole Haught in the supernatural series Wynonna Earp, which became a fan favorite. Her portrayal deeply connected with LGBTQ+ audiences, solidifying her presence in the entertainment landscape.

Full Name Katherine Barrell Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (174 cm), 126 pounds (57 kg) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $35 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education Assumption Catholic Secondary School, Sheridan College, George Brown College, The Groundlings comedy school Kids Ronin Barrell Galletti, Celeste Monique Barrell Galletti

Early Life and Education Born in Toronto, Ontario, Katherine Barrell discovered her passion for performing early in life. She attended Assumption Catholic Secondary School in Burlington, where she began honing her acting skills in school plays. Barrell further pursued her artistic education at Sheridan College, initially studying musical theatre before transferring to George Brown College to focus on filmmaking and acting. She also trained at The Groundlings comedy school.

Notable Relationships Katherine Barrell is married to actor Ray Galletti, whom she met while working on the film My Ex-Ex. They became engaged in 2016 and married in 2017. The couple shares two children: son Ronin Barrell Galletti, born in 2021, and daughter Celeste Monique Barrell Galletti, born in 2024.

Career Highlights Katherine Barrell cemented her status in television with her lead role as Sheriff Nicole Haught in the Syfy series Wynonna Earp. Her compelling performance garnered a dedicated fanbase across its entire run. Beyond acting, Barrell has expanded her creative reach as a producer and director through her company, Blue Eyed Bandit, formerly Kit Media. Her short film “Issues” earned critical recognition. She also joined the cast of the fantasy comedy-drama Good Witch as Joy Harper in 2020 and received the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award in 2020.