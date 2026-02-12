Who Is Bud Dupree? Alvin “Bud” Dupree Jr. is an American professional football linebacker, widely recognized for his explosive speed and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks. He has established himself as a dominant force on the defensive side of the ball throughout his NFL career. He first burst into the national spotlight as a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. His impactful play quickly made him a key defensive asset, solidifying his reputation as a formidable pass rusher.

Full Name Alvin “Bud” Dupree Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Nationality American Education Wilkinson County High School, University of Kentucky Father Alvin Dupree Sr. Mother Sophia Stephens

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Macon, Georgia, Alvin Dupree Jr. attended Wilkinson County High School in Irwinton, Georgia. He excelled in football, starting for three years at defensive end and four years at tight end, demonstrating versatility and athleticism. He continued his football journey at the University of Kentucky, where he played college football for the Kentucky Wildcats. Dupree eventually transitioned to a hybrid defensive end and outside linebacker role, earning First-team All-SEC honors in 2014.

Notable Relationships Bud Dupree’s public relationships have remained largely out of the spotlight throughout his professional career. No widely reported romantic partnerships or significant long-term commitments have been confirmed. He has no publicly known children. Dupree focuses on his athletic career and maintains a private personal life away from media attention.

Career Highlights Bud Dupree cemented his reputation as a standout collegiate player, earning First-team All-SEC honors in 2014 during his time at the University of Kentucky. His impressive college performance led to him being a first-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. His professional career saw significant achievements with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks in the 2019 season. Dupree has also played for the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons, and is currently with the Los Angeles Chargers.