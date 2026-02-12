Who Is Robert Griffin III? Robert Lee Griffin III is an American former professional football quarterback and analyst, celebrated for his dynamic athleticism and commanding presence on the field. His explosive playmaking ability often captivated fans. Griffin’s breakout arrived in 2011 when he won the Heisman Trophy at Baylor University, signaling his elite talent. This achievement propelled him to be selected second overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, where he immediately led the Washington Redskins to a division title.

Full Name Robert Lee Griffin III Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married to Grete Šadeiko Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity Black Education Copperas Cove High School, Baylor University Father Robert Griffin Jr. Mother Jacqueline Griffin Siblings De’Jon Griffin, Jihan Griffin Kids Reese Ann Griffin, Gloria Griffin, Gia Griffin, Gameya Griffin

Early Life and Education Born in Okinawa, Japan, Robert Lee Griffin III moved frequently with his US Army sergeant parents, Robert Jr. and Jacqueline, before settling in Copperas Cove, Texas. His family instilled strong discipline and a drive for success. He excelled as a three-sport star at Copperas Cove High School, setting Texas state records in hurdles before attending Baylor University. Griffin graduated early with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, achieving a 3.67 GPA, and pursued a master’s in communications.

Notable Relationships Robert Lee Griffin III is currently married to Estonian heptathlete Grete Šadeiko, whom he wed in March 2018. He was previously married to Rebecca Liddicoat from July 2013 until their divorce in 2017. Griffin shares a daughter, Reese Ann Griffin, with his first wife, Rebecca. With Grete, he has three daughters: Gloria, Gia, and Gameya.

Career Highlights Robert Lee Griffin III revolutionized collegiate football with his dynamic quarterback play at Baylor University, culminating in the 2011 Heisman Trophy win. He then earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2012, leading the Washington Redskins to a division title. Following his NFL playing career with the Redskins, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens, Griffin transitioned to a successful role as a college football and NFL analyst for ESPN. He also launched his podcast, “RG3 and The Ones.”