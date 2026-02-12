Who Is Mike Posner? Michael Robert Henrion Posner is an American singer and songwriter, recognized for his introspective lyrics and genre-blending sound. He often explores themes of fame, personal growth, and self-discovery in his music. His breakout moment came with the 2010 hit single “Cooler Than Me,” a track that quickly climbed the Billboard Hot 100. This infectious electro-pop anthem cemented his place in popular music.

Full Name Michael Robert Henrion Posner Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish, French, English, German, Polish, Irish Education Groves High School, Duke University Father Jon Posner Mother Roberta Henrion Siblings Emily Henrion Posner

Early Life and Education Michael Robert Henrion Posner was born in Detroit, Michigan, and grew up in the suburb of Southfield with his father, Jon, a criminal defense lawyer, and his mother, Roberta Henrion, a pharmacist. His older sister, Emily, was a significant presence. Posner attended Groves High School, participating in track and cross-country, before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Duke University in 2010. During his college years, he began producing music from his dorm room.

Notable Relationships Mike Posner has maintained a private approach to his romantic relationships throughout his career. He has not publicly confirmed any long-term partners or high-profile romances. Posner has no publicly known children. His current relationship status remains unconfirmed by the artist.

Career Highlights Mike Posner’s breakthrough hit was the 2010 single “Cooler Than Me,” which reached number six on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned septuple platinum certification. This electro-pop anthem launched his career and showcased his unique vocal style. His career gained international traction with the 2015 remix of “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” by Seeb, which topped charts worldwide and garnered a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year. Beyond music, Posner undertook a highly publicized walk across America in 2019.