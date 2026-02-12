Who Is DeMarco Murray? DeMarco Murray is an American football player and coach, recognized for his explosive rushing style and significant impact on the game. He consistently demonstrated power and agility throughout his NFL career. He first garnered national attention during his standout 2014 season with the Dallas Cowboys, where he led the league in rushing. This breakout performance established him as one of the NFL’s premier running backs.

Full Name DeMarco Murray Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Bishop Gorman High School, University of Oklahoma Father Kevin Murray Mother Lorraine Travis Kids Savanna June Murray, Parker Ray Murray

Early Life and Education A talented athlete, DeMarco Murray grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his three older brothers, all of whom also played running back. His formative years at Bishop Gorman High School saw him excel across football, basketball, and track. He continued his athletic and academic pursuits at the University of Oklahoma, where he played college football from 2006 to 2010. Murray earned a degree in communication, alongside minors in business and African American studies.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked DeMarco Murray’s personal life, culminating in his marriage to actress Heidi Mueller in June 2015. Their relationship garnered media attention, particularly surrounding their engagement and subsequent wedding. Murray shares two children with Mueller, a daughter named Savanna June and a son named Parker Ray. The couple maintains a relatively private family life, with occasional social media glimpses.