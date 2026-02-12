Kim Ji-min: Bio And Career Highlights
Kim Ji-min
November 30, 1984
Donghae, Gangwon Province, South Korea
41 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Kim Ji-min?
Kim Ji-min is a South Korean comedian, television host, and actress, celebrated for her sharp wit. Her career showcases her ability to blend observational humor with a captivating stage presence.
Her breakout moment arrived in 2006 with the sketch-comedy show Gag Concert. Memorable skits like “Uncomfortable Truth” quickly garnered widespread popularity, establishing her as a formidable comedic force.
|Full Name
|Kim Ji-min
|Gender
|Female
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Nationality
|South Korean
|Ethnicity
|Korean
|Education
|Suwon Women’s College
|Father
|Deceased
|Siblings
|Two older sisters, one younger brother
Early Life and Education
Born in Donghae, Gangwon Province, Kim Ji-min grew up alongside two older sisters and a younger brother. This early family environment likely nurtured her engaging personality and natural comedic timing.
She pursued her education at Suwon Women’s College, where she earned a degree in cosmetology. This unique background provided a distinctive lens that subtly influenced her on-screen persona.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to fellow comedian Kim Jun-ho, Kim Ji-min tied the knot on July 13, 2025, after their relationship was confirmed in 2022. Their high-profile romance has been a frequent subject of public interest.
The couple has openly expressed their desire to start a family, a future milestone they plan to embark on together.
Career Highlights
Kim Ji-min’s career launched impressively on the popular sketch-comedy show Gag Concert in 2006. She quickly rose to prominence with iconic skits like “Dignity of a Beggar” and “Uncomfortable Truth,” delivering sharp, engaging performances to a national audience.
Her comedic talent was recognized with several accolades, including the Best Newcomer (Female) award in 2006 and the Excellence Award in Comedy at the KBS Entertainment Awards in 2012. She later secured the Top Excellence Award in Comedy in 2013 and the Top Excellence Award in Variety in 2014, making history with consecutive wins.
