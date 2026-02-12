Who Is Kim Ji-min? Kim Ji-min is a South Korean comedian, television host, and actress, celebrated for her sharp wit. Her career showcases her ability to blend observational humor with a captivating stage presence. Her breakout moment arrived in 2006 with the sketch-comedy show Gag Concert. Memorable skits like “Uncomfortable Truth” quickly garnered widespread popularity, establishing her as a formidable comedic force.

Full Name Kim Ji-min Gender Female Relationship Status Married Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Suwon Women’s College Father Deceased Siblings Two older sisters, one younger brother

Early Life and Education Born in Donghae, Gangwon Province, Kim Ji-min grew up alongside two older sisters and a younger brother. This early family environment likely nurtured her engaging personality and natural comedic timing. She pursued her education at Suwon Women’s College, where she earned a degree in cosmetology. This unique background provided a distinctive lens that subtly influenced her on-screen persona.

Notable Relationships Currently married to fellow comedian Kim Jun-ho, Kim Ji-min tied the knot on July 13, 2025, after their relationship was confirmed in 2022. Their high-profile romance has been a frequent subject of public interest. The couple has openly expressed their desire to start a family, a future milestone they plan to embark on together.