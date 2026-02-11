Happy birthday to Rosé , Khalid , and Hubert Hurkacz ! February 11 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Dancer Rosé, 29 Renowned for her distinctive vocal timbre, New Zealand and South Korean singer Rosé first captivated global audiences as the main vocalist of BLACKPINK. Her solo debut with "On the Ground" marked a significant achievement, topping international charts and earning Guinness World Records.



Little-known fact: Despite being left-handed, Rosé plays the guitar right-handed, a choice she made to improve pitch accuracy.

#2 Singer and Songwriter Khalid, 28 American singer-songwriter Khalid Donnel Robinson burst onto the music scene with his soulful R&B sound, captivating listeners with introspective lyrics. He quickly garnered widespread attention for his debut single “Location” and the multi-platinum album American Teen.

Khalid has since collected numerous awards, including several Billboard Music Awards, and continues to explore themes of youth and self-discovery in his evolving artistry.



Little-known fact: He was voted Prom King and Most Likely to Go Platinum in his senior year at Americas High School.

#3 Tennis Player Hubert Hurkacz, 29 Renowned for his powerful serve, Polish professional tennis player Hubert Hurkacz has carved out a distinguished career on the ATP Tour. He secured his first Masters 1000 title at the 2021 Miami Open and reached a career-high ranking of world No. 6.



Beyond his singles success, Hurkacz has also clinched four ATP doubles titles and is recognized for his all-around game.



Little-known fact: Before dedicating himself solely to tennis, Hubert Hurkacz actively participated in gymnastics, basketball, and football as a child.

#4 Baseball Player Dansby Swanson, 32 An American professional baseball shortstop with a strong defensive game, Dansby Swanson has made a significant impact in Major League Baseball. He led the Atlanta Braves to a World Series Championship in 2021 and earned two Gold Glove Awards. Swanson is married to soccer star Mallory Diane Swanson.



Little-known fact: Before committing solely to baseball, Dansby Swanson was an accomplished two-sport athlete, excelling in basketball and earning the nickname 'Three-point Swanson' in high school.

#5 Footballer Bryan Gil, 25 Dynamic Spanish professional footballer Bryan Gil Salvatierra rose to international attention with his skillful play as a winger for top European clubs. He earned a silver medal with the Spain U23 team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Gil also secured the 2019 UEFA European Championship title with Spain's U19 squad.



Little-known fact: Despite limited minutes at Tottenham, manager Antonio Conte publicly praised Bryan Gil for his Champions League performance, including winning a penalty.

#6 Footballer Jonathan Tah, 30 Renowned for his commanding defensive skills, German professional footballer Jonathan Tah became a national figure after his early Bundesliga debut. He is celebrated for his pivotal role in Bayer Leverkusen's historic 2023–24 Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double. Tah has also made numerous appearances for the Germany national team.



Little-known fact: Jonathan Tah's mother initially hoped he would pursue college and university, while his own 'Plan B' was simply to make his football career 'Plan A' succeed.

#7 Footballer Milan Škriniar, 31 A commanding presence on the pitch, Slovak professional footballer Milan Škriniar has excelled as a center-back for top European clubs. He is celebrated for his defensive prowess and leadership, having captained both Inter Milan and the Slovakia national team. Škriniar secured a Serie A title with Inter Milan and has participated in multiple UEFA Euro tournaments.



Little-known fact: Milan Škriniar became the most expensive Slovak player in history when Inter Milan signed him in 2017.

#8 Racing Driver Liam Lawson, 24 A rising star in motorsport, New Zealander Formula One driver Liam Lawson made a significant impact by scoring points during his 2023 Formula One debut. He also cemented his junior career with the 2019 Toyota Racing Series championship.

Lawson has consistently impressed, securing wins across various single-seater categories on debut, and is known for his calm, aggressive driving style.



Little-known fact: Liam Lawson's parents sold their family home to help finance his racing career, a sacrifice he credits for his journey to Formula One.

#9 Basketball Player Nassir Little, 26 An American professional basketball player, Nassir Little rose to prominence as an exceptional high school talent. He garnered national attention for his performance in the McDonald's All-American Game.

Little later made his professional debut after being selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, showcasing his dynamic athleticism on the court. He has played for multiple NBA teams and is currently competing overseas.



Little-known fact: Beyond the basketball court, Nassir Little possesses a surprising musical talent and plays the piano.

#10 Ice Hockey Player Trent Frederic, 28 Known for his physical and energetic play, American professional ice hockey player Trent Frederic was a first-round draft pick in the NHL. He also earned the 2017 Big Ten Freshman of the Year award during his time at the University of Wisconsin. Frederic is a forward for the Edmonton Oilers.



Little-known fact: Growing up, Trent Frederic and his brother Grant would frequently practice hitting each other in a makeshift basement roller rink.

