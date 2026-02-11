Who Is Trent Frederic? Trent Frederic is an American professional ice hockey player, known as a forward for his tenacious and physical play on the ice. His commanding presence brings a gritty edge to any team he joins. He first gained significant public attention when the Boston Bruins selected him 29th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. His robust style and strong competitive drive quickly made him a notable figure in the sport.

Full Name Trent Frederic Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Net Worth $39.3 million Nationality American Education De Smet Jesuit High School, University of Wisconsin Father Bob Frederic Mother Gaye Frederic Siblings Grant Frederic, Geno Frederic, K.C. Frederic

Early Life and Education Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Trent Frederic grew up in a sports-minded household. His parents, Bob and Gaye Frederic, were lifelong fans of the St. Louis Blues. He actively played hockey, football, and baseball in his youth. Frederic attended De Smet Jesuit High School before joining the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. He then played college ice hockey for the University of Wisconsin, where he served as an alternate captain.

Notable Relationships Trent Frederic maintains a private personal life, and no high-profile relationships have been publicly documented. Media reports offer no confirmed details regarding his romantic partnerships. He has no publicly known children, and information about his family life beyond his upbringing remains undisclosed to the public.

Career Highlights Trent Frederic’s hockey journey saw a pivotal moment when the Boston Bruins drafted him 29th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He later earned the 2017 Big Ten Freshman of the Year award during his collegiate career with the Wisconsin Badgers. His professional career is marked by his role as a physical, gritty forward, contributing to his teams with strong defensive play and occasional offensive bursts. During the 2023-24 season, he achieved a career-high 40 points, demonstrating his evolving offensive capabilities. Frederic has also represented the US in international play, earning a Silver Medal at the 2014-15 U17 WHC and Bronze Medals at the 2015-16 U18 WJC and 2017-18 U20 WJC.