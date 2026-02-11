Who Is Khalid? Khalid Donnel Robinson is an American singer and songwriter, recognized for his soulful R&B melodies. His authentic storytelling often explores themes of youth and self-discovery, resonating with a wide global audience. He achieved widespread recognition with his debut single “Location” in 2016, which rapidly gained online popularity. This breakout hit earned him his first Grammy nomination, setting the stage for a celebrated career.

Full Name Khalid Donnel Robinson Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Americas High School Mother Linda Wolfe

Early Life and Education A military upbringing shaped Khalid Donnel Robinson’s early life, moving frequently with his mother, Linda Wolfe, a singer in the US Army band. His father passed away during his childhood. He attended Carthage Central High School before settling in El Paso, Texas, for his senior year at Americas High School. There, he cultivated his musical talent, sharing early works on SoundCloud.

Notable Relationships Khalid has kept his personal romantic life largely private, although he was briefly linked to Alina Baraz in 2018. In November 2024, Khalid publicly confirmed he is gay after being outed by a former partner, stating he was “not ashamed of my sexuality.” He has no public children.

Career Highlights Khalid’s debut album American Teen launched his career, achieving quadruple platinum certification and multiple Grammy nominations. The album established his signature R&B and pop sound. His second studio album, Free Spirit, debuted atop the Billboard 200, showcasing his artistic growth and securing further chart success. He also advocates for mental health awareness. To date, Robinson has collected six Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and an MTV Video Music Award, cementing his influence in contemporary music.