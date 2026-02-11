Who Is Jonathan Tah? Jonathan Glao Tah is a German professional footballer known for his robust defense and commanding presence as a center-back. His consistent performances have established him as a stalwart in the Bundesliga and for the German national team. He first gained widespread attention for his impressive debut with Hamburger SV at just 17 years old, showcasing maturity beyond his years. Tah’s powerful physique and tactical acumen quickly marked him as a promising young talent in European football.

Full Name Jonathan Glao Tah Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (195 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $42.6 million Nationality German, Ivorian Ethnicity German and Ivorian Father Aquilas Tah Mother Anja Tah Siblings Deborah Tah

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Hamburg, Germany, Jonathan Tah’s early life was shaped by his German mother, Anja, and Ivorian father, Aquilas. His parents divorced during his childhood, but his mother always emphasized the importance of education. Tah developed his passion for football on the concrete pitches of local parks, honing his defensive skills. He progressed through the youth academies of Altona 93, SC Concordia, and Hamburger SV, where his talent quickly became evident.

Notable Relationships Jonathan Tah is married to Luisa, an Italian model. Their relationship has been publicly acknowledged, though details remain largely private. The couple has no publicly known children, and Tah continues to maintain a focused professional career alongside his established personal life.

Career Highlights Jonathan Tah secured significant club success during his tenure with Bayer Leverkusen, notably winning the 2023–24 Bundesliga title. This historic achievement marked the club’s first-ever German championship. He further contributed to Leverkusen’s memorable 2023–24 season by clinching the DFB-Pokal title. Tah also represented Germany at various youth levels before earning his first senior cap in 2016.