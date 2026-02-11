Who Is Dansby Swanson? James Dansby Swanson is an American professional baseball shortstop, celebrated for his exceptional defensive prowess. He consistently anchors the infield with strategic plays and consistent, reliable performance. His breakout came as the first overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, swiftly moving to the majors. Swanson solidified his status during the Atlanta Braves’ memorable 2021 World Series victory. Fans admire his intense focus.

Full Name James Dansby Swanson Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married to Mallory Diane Swanson Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Education Marietta High School, Vanderbilt University Father Cooter Swanson Mother Nancy Swanson Siblings Chase Swanson, Lindsey Swanson

Early Life and Education Kennesaw, Georgia, was home for James Dansby Swanson, who grew up in a family deeply rooted in athletics. His father, Cooter, played baseball, and his mother, Nancy, excelled in basketball and tennis at Troy University. He honed his skills at Marietta High School, starring in both baseball and basketball, where he earned the nickname “Three-point Swanson.” Swanson then attended Vanderbilt University, a prominent step in his collegiate baseball career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to professional soccer star Mallory Diane Swanson (née Pugh), Dansby Swanson’s personal life is a public highlight. The couple’s engagement followed the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series triumph, leading to their December 2022 wedding. Mallory and Dansby Swanson announced they are expecting their first child in May 2025. They continue to support each other’s demanding athletic careers.

Career Highlights As a prominent Major League Baseball shortstop, Dansby Swanson achieved significant team success, notably with the Atlanta Braves. He was instrumental in securing the 2021 World Series Championship, a career-defining moment for the team. Swanson also garnered individual recognition, earning two Gold Glove Awards in consecutive years (2022, 2023). He was also selected as an MLB All-Star twice, in 2022 and 2023, highlighting his consistent elite play.