Who Is Milan Škriniar? Milan Škriniar is a Slovak professional footballer recognized for his commanding presence as a center-back. His defensive prowess combines tactical intelligence with physical strength, making him a formidable opponent on the pitch. He gained significant public attention during his tenure with Inter Milan, where his consistent, high-level performances solidified his reputation as a top-tier defender. Škriniar’s composed style and leadership qualities quickly made him a fan favorite.

Full Name Milan Škriniar Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50.2 million Nationality Slovak Ethnicity White Education FK Žiar nad Hronom, MŠK Žilina Kids Charlotte Škriniar, Lorraine Škriniar

Early Life and Education His early life in Žiar nad Hronom, Slovakia, was immersed in the local football scene. Milan Škriniar began his youth career with FK Žiar nad Hronom before joining the acclaimed MŠK Žilina academy at just twelve years old. His foundational years at Žilina provided a rigorous environment, shaping his skills and tactical understanding from a young age. This early dedication to developing his craft laid the groundwork for his eventual professional ascent.

Notable Relationships Milan Škriniar has been in a long-term relationship with model and former volleyball player Barbora Hrončeková, whom he married in July 2023. The couple shares two daughters, Charlotte, born in 2020, and Lorraine, who arrived more recently, and the family maintains a private profile.

Career Highlights Milan Škriniar’s career is highlighted by his integral role in Inter Milan’s 2020–21 Serie A championship victory, showcasing his consistent defensive excellence in Italy’s top league. He also helped secure two Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles during his time with the club. Beyond club success, Škriniar captains the Slovakia national team, a significant honor reflecting his leadership qualities and influence on the international stage. He has represented his country in multiple UEFA Euro tournaments.