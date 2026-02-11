Who Is Nassir Little? Nassir Shamai Little is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his dynamic athleticism and versatile forward play. He brings a strong defensive presence and explosive finishing to the court. His breakout moment came in 2018 when he earned MVP honors at the McDonald’s All-American Game, showcasing his elite talent among the nation’s top high school prospects. This performance solidified his standing as a highly touted recruit.

Full Name Nassir Shamai Little Gender Male Height 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) Nationality American Education Orlando Christian Prep, University of North Carolina Father Harold Little Mother April Little

Early Life and Education Born in Pensacola, Florida, Nassir Little spent his formative years in a military household, with both his parents, Harold and April Little, serving in the US armed forces. He developed an early interest in basketball and also plays the piano. Little attended Oakleaf High School before transferring to Orlando Christian Prep, where he led his team to consecutive Florida state championships. He later played college basketball for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels for one season.

Notable Relationships Nassir Little’s personal relationships have largely remained out of the public eye. No specific romantic partners have been widely reported in the media. While it is known he has a daughter, details regarding the mother or any current partner are not publicly available.