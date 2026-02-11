Nassir Little: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Nassir Little
February 11, 2000
Pensacola, Florida, US
26 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Nassir Little?
Nassir Shamai Little is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his dynamic athleticism and versatile forward play. He brings a strong defensive presence and explosive finishing to the court.
His breakout moment came in 2018 when he earned MVP honors at the McDonald’s All-American Game, showcasing his elite talent among the nation’s top high school prospects. This performance solidified his standing as a highly touted recruit.
|Full Name
|Nassir Shamai Little
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 6 inches (198 cm)
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|Orlando Christian Prep, University of North Carolina
|Father
|Harold Little
|Mother
|April Little
Early Life and Education
Born in Pensacola, Florida, Nassir Little spent his formative years in a military household, with both his parents, Harold and April Little, serving in the US armed forces. He developed an early interest in basketball and also plays the piano.
Little attended Oakleaf High School before transferring to Orlando Christian Prep, where he led his team to consecutive Florida state championships. He later played college basketball for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels for one season.
Notable Relationships
Nassir Little’s personal relationships have largely remained out of the public eye. No specific romantic partners have been widely reported in the media.
While it is known he has a daughter, details regarding the mother or any current partner are not publicly available.
Career Highlights
Nassir Little’s professional journey began with a significant achievement, earning McDonald’s All-American MVP honors in 2018. This led to his selection as the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers.
He has since accumulated several years in the NBA, playing for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns, before moving to play for the Chiba Jets in Japan’s B.League.
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 10, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 9, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 8, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0