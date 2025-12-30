Happy birthday to LeBron James , V , and Ellie Goulding ! December 30 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Basketball Player and Businessman Lebron James, 41 A preeminent American professional basketball player, LeBron James, born on December 30, 1984, continues to redefine longevity and greatness in the sport. He is widely celebrated for his numerous NBA championships, MVP awards, and becoming the league's all-time leading scorer.



Beyond his athletic prowess, James has leveraged his influence through ventures like The SpringHill Company and his philanthropic I PROMISE School in Akron.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on basketball, LeBron James was also a talented American football player in high school, earning All-State honors.

#2 South Korean Singer V, 30 A South Korean singer and actor, Kim Tae-hyung rose to prominence as a member of the acclaimed group BTS. His distinct baritone voice and captivating stage presence have garnered him global adoration. V's solo music, including his debut album Layover, further highlights his artistic depth.



Little-known fact: V was a "secret member" of BTS during their trainee period, with his existence unknown to fans until just before the group's debut.

#3 English Singer-Songwriter Ellie Goulding, 39 With an ethereal vocal style and a blend of electronic pop, British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has captivated audiences worldwide. Elena Jane Goulding rose to prominence with her debut album Lights, which topped the UK Albums Chart.

Her career includes the global smash hit “Love Me Like You Do” from the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack and a Grammy Award nomination, reflecting her sustained impact in music.



Little-known fact: She once performed her cover of Elton John’s “Your Song” at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding reception.

#4 American Golfer Tiger Woods, 50 An American professional golfer, Tiger Woods rose to international fame with his historic 1997 Masters victory, becoming the youngest champion. He is celebrated for his 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major championships, profoundly reshaping the sport. Woods has also successfully ventured into golf course design and philanthropy.



Little-known fact: At just two years old, Tiger Woods made his first public television appearance on The Mike Douglas Show.

#5 American Actor and Singer Tyrese Gibson, 47 Blending a soulful voice with charismatic acting, Tyrese Gibson is an American singer and actor from Los Angeles. He rose to fame with his platinum-selling debut album and later cemented his stardom in the Fast & Furious film franchise. Gibson has also authored several books, including a New York Times bestseller.



Little-known fact: Tyrese Gibson's acting career began after he was discovered in a Coca-Cola commercial at age 16.

#6 American Businessman Kevin Systrom, 42 An American computer programmer and entrepreneur, Kevin Systrom co-founded Instagram, revolutionizing mobile photo sharing with its distinctive filters. He led the platform to massive global growth, culminating in its $1 billion acquisition by Facebook. Systrom later launched the AI-powered news app Artifact.



Little-known fact: As a child, Kevin Systrom developed his interest in programming by creating his own levels for the video game Doom 2.

#7 American Singer-Songwriter and Poet Patti Smith, 79 An American singer-songwriter and poet, Patti Smith became a pivotal force in the punk rock movement with her 1975 debut album, Horses. Her distinctive fusion of rock and spoken word earned her critical acclaim and lasting influence. She is also an accomplished author, winning the National Book Award for her memoir Just Kids.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on her artistic career, Patti Smith worked in a factory, an experience that inspired her early song “Piss Factory.”

#8 American Singer and Songwriter Andra Day, 41 An American singer and actress, Andra Day captivates audiences with her soulful voice and compelling performances across music and film. Her powerful vocals blend R&B, soul, and jazz, earning widespread acclaim.

She rose to prominence with her Grammy-nominated debut album, Cheers to the Fall, and achieved further recognition for her Golden Globe-winning role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing music, Andra Day began taking various dance lessons, including ballet, tap, and jazz, at the young age of five.

#9 American Radio and Television Host Sean Hannity, 64 An American television presenter and radio host, Sean Hannity rose to prominence with his incisive conservative political commentary. His influential radio program and long tenure on Fox News have solidified his place in media. Hannity is also recognized for authoring multiple best-selling books.



Little-known fact: Before his broadcasting career, Sean Hannity worked as a house painter and a building contractor in California.

#10 Canadian Actress Kristin Kreuk, 43 With a compelling blend of intensity and charm, Canadian actress and producer Kristin Kreuk first gained widespread recognition for her role as Lana Lang on Smallville. Her career also features a notable run as Catherine Chandler in Beauty and the Beast and executive producing the series Burden of Truth.



Little-known fact: Kristin Kreuk holds a purple belt in Shotokan karate, showcasing her dedication to martial arts from a young age.