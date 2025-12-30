Who Is Tyrese Gibson? Tyrese Darnell Gibson is an American singer and actor, recognized for his smooth R&B vocals and commanding screen presence. His multifaceted career spans music, film, and writing, making him a compelling figure in entertainment. He first captured public attention in a 1994 Coca-Cola commercial, singing the catchy “Always Coca-Cola” jingle. This early exposure quickly launched him into modeling and soon paved the way for his successful music career.

Full Name Tyrese Darnell Gibson Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Dating Zelie Timothy Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Locke High School, Florida A&M University Father Tyrone Gibson Mother Priscilla Murray Gibson Siblings Tyrone Gibson Jr., Salendra Gibson, Shonta Gibson Kids Shayla Somer Gibson, Soraya Lee Gibson

Early Life and Education Tyrese Darnell Gibson grew up in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, raised by his single mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, alongside his three older siblings. Despite the challenging environment, he found an early passion for music, encouraged by a high school teacher. He graduated from Locke High School in 1996. After high school, Gibson briefly attended Florida A&M University.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tyrese Gibson’s personal life, including his marriage to Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009. He later married Samantha Lee in 2017, though they announced their divorce in 2020. Gibson shares his elder daughter, Shayla Somer Gibson, with Norma Mitchell. He and Samantha Lee Gibson welcomed their daughter, Soraya Lee Gibson, in 2018. He is currently dating Zelie Timothy.

Career Highlights Tyrese Gibson gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious film series, appearing in multiple installments since 2003. He also made a significant impact with his debut album Tyrese, which achieved platinum certification and earned a Grammy nomination for the single “Sweet Lady.” Beyond acting, Gibson diversified his career, launching Voltron Recordz and authoring the New York Times bestseller How to Get Out of Your Own Way. His 2015 album Black Rose debuted atop the Billboard 200, showcasing his continued musical prowess.