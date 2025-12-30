Who Is Andra Day? Andra Day is an American singer and actress, known for her soulful voice and captivating performances across music and film. Her artistry blends R&B, soul, and jazz with powerful emotional depth. Day gained widespread public attention with her critically acclaimed 2015 debut album, Cheers to the Fall, which featured the powerful anthem “Rise Up.” She later garnered significant awards for her acting, solidifying her multifaceted talent.

Full Name Andra Day Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts Father Joseph Mother D. A. Batie Siblings Nadea Guillory, Joshua, Jaxon

Early Life and Education Born in Edmonds, Washington, Andra Day moved to Southern California at age three, growing up in San Diego. She began singing in church and took dance lessons from age five, later discovering jazz vocalists like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Dinah Washington. She attended Valencia Park Elementary School and is a proud alumna of the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, graduating in 2003.

Notable Relationships Andra Day has largely kept her romantic life private, though she was previously linked to Canadian high altitude climber Don Bowie. More recently, she separated from a romantic partner during her immersion in a demanding acting role. Currently, Day is single and has no children, but has expressed openness to the idea of motherhood in the future. She maintains a focus on her well-being and career.

Career Highlights Andra Day’s debut album, Cheers to the Fall, launched in 2015, featuring the hit single “Rise Up,” which garnered Grammy nominations for Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance. The song became a powerful anthem of resilience. Her acting career soared with her portrayal of Billie Holiday in the 2021 biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday, earning her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and an Academy Award nomination. She also won a Grammy for the film’s accompanying soundtrack.