Who Is Tiger Woods? Eldrick Tont Woods is an American professional golfer, recognized globally for his distinctive competitive drive and meticulous approach to the game. His career achievements have profoundly influenced the sport, attracting millions of new fans. He burst into the public eye with his historic 1997 Masters victory, winning by an astounding twelve strokes and shattering tournament records. This dominant performance, making Woods the youngest Masters champion, instantly cemented his superstar status.

Full Name Eldrick Tont Woods Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $1.3 billion Nationality American Ethnicity Cablinasian Education Stanford University Father Earl Dennison Woods Mother Kultida Woods Siblings Earl Woods Jr., Kevin Woods, Royce Woods Kids Sam Alexis Woods, Charlie Axel Woods

Early Life and Education Born Eldrick Tont Woods on December 30, 1975, in Cypress, California, he was introduced to golf by his father, Earl Woods, before the age of two. His mother, Kultida, fostered a strong sense of discipline and cultural awareness. Woods attended Stanford University, where he played collegiate golf and won the NCAA individual championship in 1996. Even in his youth, his exceptional talent was evident, leading him to multiple US amateur titles before turning professional.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tiger Woods’s public life, most notably his marriage to Elin Nordegren from 2004 to 2010. Their relationship, which produced two children, ended amidst intense media scrutiny. Woods co-parents his children, Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Axel Woods, with Nordegren. He has since had other relationships, but his current marital status remains divorced.

Career Highlights In the realm of professional golf, Tiger Woods has amassed an unparalleled record, tying for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 victories. This includes his remarkable achievement of 15 major championships, second only to Jack Nicklaus. Beyond the course, Woods launched TGR, a multi-brand enterprise encompassing TGR Design, his golf course design company, and The TGR Foundation, a charitable organization. He has also engaged in lucrative endorsement deals with major brands like Nike and Rolex. Woods has been honored with 11 PGA Tour Player of the Year awards and inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats.