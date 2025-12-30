Who Is Ellie Goulding? Ellie Goulding is a British singer-songwriter known for her distinctive ethereal voice and electronic-pop sound. Her unique vocal delivery has consistently set her apart in the contemporary music landscape. She gained widespread recognition with her chart-topping single “Love Me Like You Do,” featured in the Fifty Shades of Grey film soundtrack, which quickly became a global phenomenon and earned a Grammy nomination.

Full Name Elena Jane Goulding Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Separated from Caspar Jopling (m. 2019; sep. 2024), reportedly dating Beau Minniear since July 2025 Net Worth $30 million Nationality British Education Lady Hawkins’ High School, University of Kent Father Arthur Goulding Mother Tracey Goulding Siblings Alex Goulding, Isabel Goulding, Jordan Goulding Kids Arthur Ever Winter Jopling

Early Life and Education Born Elena Jane Goulding in Hereford, England, she was raised in the small village of Lyonshall with her mother, brother, and two sisters. Her parents separated when she was five years old, and her family often faced financial challenges.

She learned clarinet at age nine and guitar at 14, nurturing an early passion for music that would later define her career, even after attending Lady Hawkins’ High School and the University of Kent.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Ellie Goulding’s journey, culminating in her marriage to art dealer Caspar Jopling in 2019. Their relationship was often in the public eye.

The couple welcomed a son, Arthur Ever Winter Jopling, in April 2021, with whom she co-parents, following their separation in February 2024; more recently, she has reportedly been dating Beau Minniear since July 2025.

Career Highlights Over 27 million albums and 216 million singles sold worldwide underscore Ellie Goulding’s prolific career, marked by numerous chart-topping hits. Her debut album Lights reached number one on the UK Albums Chart, solidifying her early success.

Her global reach expanded significantly with the Grammy-nominated single “Love Me Like You Do,” which topped charts in over 30 countries and achieved billions of streams for the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack.

Goulding has also collected two Brit Awards and a Brit Billion Award, recognizing her consistent impact and extensive catalog of popular music.