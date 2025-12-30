Who Is LeBron James? LeBron Raymone James Sr. is an American professional basketball player renowned for his all-around skill and commanding presence on the court. His remarkable versatility allows him to excel in multiple positions, influencing every aspect of the game. He burst into the national consciousness as a high school phenom, earning the nickname “The Chosen One” and appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated before being drafted first overall in the 2003 NBA draft. This unprecedented hype set the stage for a career that consistently surpassed expectations.

Full Name LeBron Raymone James Sr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 9 inches (206 cm) Relationship Status Married to Savannah Brinson James Net Worth $1.2 billion Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education St. Vincent-St. Mary High School Father Anthony McClelland Mother Gloria Marie James Siblings Aaron McClelland Gamble Kids LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., Bryce Maximus James, Zhuri Nova James

Early Life and Education Born in Akron, Ohio, LeBron James was raised by his single mother, Gloria Marie James, who faced significant financial struggles during his childhood. Their early life involved frequent moves, often to less stable neighborhoods. His athletic gifts emerged early, leading him to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where he quickly became a national basketball sensation. He bypassed college to enter the NBA draft directly, a testament to his prodigious talent.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of unwavering partnership defines LeBron James’ personal life, centered on his marriage to Savannah Brinson James. The couple, who met in high school, married in 2013 after years together, maintaining a notably stable and private relationship amidst intense public scrutiny. James and Savannah share three children: sons LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. and Bryce Maximus James, and daughter Zhuri Nova James. He frequently expresses pride in his family, with whom he co-parents, often showcasing their support at his games and public events.

Career Highlights Over his illustrious career, LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 2023. He has collected four NBA championships, four MVP awards, and four Finals MVP awards, cementing his legacy as one of basketball’s greatest players. Beyond the court, James launched SpringHill Company with Maverick Carter, a successful entertainment and production enterprise. He also holds ownership stakes in several sports franchises, including Liverpool FC and the Pittsburgh Penguins. To date, James has garnered 21 NBA All-Star selections, 13 All-NBA First Team honors, and three Olympic gold medals, reflecting his sustained excellence and global impact.