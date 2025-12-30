Who Is Sean Hannity? Sean Patrick Hannity is an American television presenter and radio host, widely recognized for his conservative political commentary. He commands a significant audience across his media platforms, shaping national discourse. Hannity first gained national attention as the conservative co-host of the Fox News program Hannity & Colmes in 1996, which quickly became a popular debate show. His direct style resonated with viewers, launching him into the forefront of cable news.

Full Name Sean Patrick Hannity Gender Male Height 6 feet (183 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Ainsley Earhardt Net Worth $300 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education Sacred Heart Seminary, St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary, New York University, Adelphi University, University of California Santa Barbara Father Hugh Hannity Mother Lillian Flynn Siblings Therese Hannity, Coleen Hannity Kids Patrick Hannity, Merri Kelly Hannity

Early Life and Education Sean Hannity’s family roots run deep in New York City, where he was born to Lillian and Hugh Hannity, who were both children of Irish immigrants. His parents, a corrections officer and a family-court officer, instilled a strong work ethic. Hannity attended Sacred Heart Seminary and St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary for his early education. He later pursued higher education at New York University, Adelphi University, and the University of California Santa Barbara, although he did not complete a degree at any of these institutions.

Notable Relationships Currently, Sean Hannity is engaged to fellow Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt, with their engagement announced in December 2024. Prior to this, Hannity was married to Jill Rhodes for over two decades. Hannity and Rhodes, who divorced in 2019, share two children, Patrick and Merri Kelly Hannity, with whom they maintain a co-parenting relationship.

Career Highlights Sean Hannity’s career truly took flight with his long-running national radio program, The Sean Hannity Show, which began national syndication in 2001 and reaches millions of listeners daily. He is also a consistent presence on television. Hannity expanded his media influence by co-hosting Hannity & Colmes on Fox News starting in 1996, providing a conservative viewpoint opposite Alan Colmes. After Colmes’ departure, Hannity continued to anchor his self-titled political commentary program, Hannity, which remains a top-rated cable news show. Additionally, he is a prolific author, having written four New York Times best-selling books addressing conservative political themes.