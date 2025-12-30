Who Is V? Kim Tae-hyung is a South Korean singer and actor, widely celebrated for his deep baritone vocals and captivating stage presence. As a core member of the global sensation BTS, he has influenced modern pop culture with his distinctive artistry. His breakout moment arrived with his acting debut in the 2016 television series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. This role showcased his versatility beyond music, earning him early recognition as a multifaceted talent.

Full Name Kim Tae-hyung Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $40 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity South Korean Education Korean Arts High School, Global Cyber University, Hanyang Cyber University Siblings Kim Eun Jin, Kim Jong Gyu

Early Life and Education Growing up in a modest household in Daegu, South Korea, Kim Tae-hyung was the eldest of three siblings. He initially learned the saxophone in middle school, aspiring to a professional music career. He attended Korean Arts High School and later pursued a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment at Global Cyber University. His passion for performance was clear from a young age.

Notable Relationships V’s personal relationships have largely remained private throughout his highly public career. In 2022 and 2023, he was rumored to be in a relationship with Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK, though neither party officially confirmed the reports. Currently, he is not publicly linked to any partner and has no children. He has often spoken about valuing family and close friendships.

Career Highlights Kim Tae-hyung’s solo career solidified with his debut album Layover in 2023, which earned significant global chart success and critical acclaim. This project showcased his unique musical identity beyond BTS. Beyond music, he launched into acting with a supporting role in the 2016 historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. His natural flair for performance extended his artistic reach. To date, he has collected numerous accolades, including multiple Fact Music Awards and a Fans’ Choice of the Year award at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards, cementing his status as a formidable global artist.