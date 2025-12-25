Happy birthday to Justin Trudeau , Jeremy Strong , and Armin van Buuren ! December 25 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Politician Justin Trudeau, 54 A Canadian politician known for his progressive policies and youthful appeal, Justin Trudeau served as the 23rd prime minister of Canada from 2015 to 2025. He is the eldest son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and has a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University and a Bachelor of Education from the University of British Columbia.



His career highlights include leading the Liberal Party to a majority government and implementing the national legalization of cannabis. Trudeau also worked as a high school teacher and snowboard instructor before entering politics.



Little-known fact: Before his political career, Justin Trudeau worked as a snowboard instructor and a nightclub bouncer.

#2 Actor Jeremy Strong, 47 Grit and an unwavering commitment to his craft define American actor Jeremy Strong, whose immersive performances have garnered him widespread recognition. He is celebrated for his compelling portrayal of Kendall Roy in the HBO series Succession, as well as his distinguished work on Broadway.



Little-known fact: When Jeremy Strong was eight years old, his father saved his life by pushing him out of the way of a speeding car, breaking both his own legs.

#3 DJ and Record Producer Armin Van Buuren, 49 A driving force in electronic dance music, Dutch DJ and record producer Armin van Buuren has shaped the trance genre for over two decades. He is best known for his influential A State of Trance radio show and for being voted the world's number one DJ five times. His Grammy-nominated single "This Is What It Feels Like" further solidified his global impact.



Little-known fact: Armin van Buuren completed a law degree from Leiden University in 2003, balancing his studies with a burgeoning DJ career.

#4 Fashion Model Adut Akech, 26 South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech quickly became a fashion sensation after her 2017 exclusive runway debut for Saint Laurent. She is known for gracing numerous international Vogue covers and her advocacy for refugee rights.



Little-known fact: Teachers in Australia initially called Adut Akech "Mary" because her birth name was difficult for them to pronounce.

#5 Singer Songwriter Dido, 54 British singer and songwriter Dido rose to global fame with her debut album No Angel, featuring hit singles “Here with Me” and “Thank You.” She is widely recognized for her ethereal vocals and blend of pop and electronic sounds. Her song “Thank You” gained further prominence through Eminem's sampling in his track “Stan.”



Little-known fact: Dido's son, Stanley, was named purely for her teenage fondness of the name, not as a nod to her collaboration with Eminem.

#6 Model and Actress Helena Christensen, 57 Danish fashion model Helena Christensen rose to global prominence in the 1990s, defining an era with her unique blend of elegance and mystique. Her career highlights include starring in Chris Isaak’s iconic “Wicked Game” music video and becoming one of the original Victoria’s Secret Angels. Christensen is also a respected photographer and co-founder of Nylon magazine.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing her modeling career, Helena Christensen won the Miss Universe Denmark title in 1986 at just 17 years old.

#7 Professional Wrestler Rusev, 40 A Bulgarian-American professional wrestler and actor, Miroslav Petrov Barnyashev made a significant impact as both Rusev and Miro. He achieved fame as a three-time WWE United States Champion before capturing the AEW TNT Championship. Beyond the ring, Barnyashev has also explored acting roles.



Little-known fact: Before his professional wrestling career, Miroslav Petrov Barnyashev was a competitive rower and powerlifter in Bulgaria.

#8 Actress Sissy Spacek, 76 American actress and singer Sissy Spacek rose to prominence for her intense, grounded performances in a range of films. She earned an Academy Award for her acclaimed role as Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner's Daughter.



Little-known fact: She initially moved to New York City to pursue a career as a folk singer before turning to acting.

#9 Basketball Player Eric Gordon, 37 American professional basketball player Eric Gordon is renowned for his exceptional three-point shooting and consistent scoring ability. His career highlights include winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award and a gold medal at the FIBA World Championships.



Little-known fact: During the 2020 pandemic, Eric Gordon admitted he did not have a basketball hoop at his home.

#10 Singer and Actress Jessica Origliasso, 41 An Australian singer-songwriter, Jessica Origliasso is best known as one half of the dynamic pop duo The Veronicas. Her powerful vocals and engaging stage presence have cemented her as a beloved figure in music globally. Origliasso has achieved platinum certification in the US with “Untouched.”



Little-known fact: Before finding fame in The Veronicas, Jessica Origliasso appeared in the Australian children's television series Cybergirl.