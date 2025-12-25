Who Is Armin van Buuren? Armin van Buuren is a Dutch DJ and record producer, renowned globally for pioneering the trance movement. His meticulous production and energetic live sets captivate millions worldwide. He has shaped electronic dance music with his distinctive sound and commitment to the genre, becoming one of its most influential figures. His breakout moment arrived in 2001 with the launch of his weekly radio show, A State of Trance. This program quickly propelled him to stardom, garnering nearly 40 million listeners across 84 countries.

Full Name Armin Jozef Jacobus Daniël van Buuren Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $55 million Nationality Dutch Ethnicity White Education Stedelijk Gymnasium Leiden, Leiden University Father Joep van Buuren Mother Marianne Verwaijen Kids Fenna van Buuren, Remy van Buuren

Early Life and Education His early life in Koudekerk aan den Rijn was filled with music, an interest nurtured by his father’s enthusiasm. Armin van Buuren also developed a keen fascination with technology after his mother won a computer when he was ten, spending hours experimenting. He graduated from Stedelijk Gymnasium Leiden in 1995 and later pursued a law degree at Leiden University. Although his music career soon took precedence, he eventually returned to complete his law studies in 2003.

Notable Relationships Armin van Buuren married Erika van Thiel on September 18, 2009, after meeting her in the early 2000s. Their love story unfolded amidst his rising global fame, with the couple celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in 2024. He shares two children with Erika: daughter Fenna, born in July 2011, and son Remy, born in July 2013. The couple maintains a private family life while van Buuren continues his demanding career.

Career Highlights Armin van Buuren’s trance albums, including Imagine and Mirage, have significantly impacted the genre, with “This Is What It Feels Like” earning a Grammy nomination. His consistent quality and innovation have kept him at the forefront of electronic music for decades. Beyond his studio work, he co-founded Armada Music, which has repeatedly won Best Global Record Label awards. He also anchors his worldwide radio show, A State of Trance, which has evolved into a global brand with events and a dedicated label. To date, van Buuren has received numerous accolades, including five DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll victories, a record for any artist.