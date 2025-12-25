Who Is Helena Christensen? Helena Christensen is a Danish fashion model renowned for her distinctive gaze and timeless elegance. Her influential career shaped the supermodel era of the 1990s and beyond. She gained widespread public attention in 1991 when starring in Chris Isaak’s iconic music video for “Wicked Game”. The video became an MTV sensation, propelling her to global stardom.

Full Name Helena Christensen Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Previously dated Paul Banks (2008-2015) Net Worth $30 million Nationality Danish Ethnicity Danish and Peruvian Father Fleming Christensen Mother Elsa Christensen Siblings Anita Christensen Kids Mingus Lucien Reedus

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Copenhagen, Denmark, Helena Christensen grew up with a Danish father and a Peruvian mother. This dual heritage provided a rich cultural backdrop to her formative years. She began modeling at an early age, winning Miss Universe Denmark in 1986 and becoming a finalist in the Look of the Year competition in 1987. She then moved to Paris to pursue her modeling career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Helena Christensen’s personal life. She dated INXS frontman Michael Hutchence from 1991 to 1995. Later, she was in a relationship with actor Norman Reedus from 1998 to 2003. Christensen shares a son, Mingus Lucien Reedus, with Norman Reedus, with whom she co-parents. Her most recently confirmed public relationship was with Interpol singer Paul Banks, which lasted from 2008 to 2015.

Career Highlights Helena Christensen’s modeling career is defined by iconic moments and extensive campaigns. She gained significant recognition starring in Chris Isaak’s 1991 music video for “Wicked Game,” which earned widespread acclaim. Her striking presence in the video cemented her status as a global fashion figure. She also rose to prominence as one of the original Victoria’s Secret Angels, appearing in their catalogs and television commercials. Beyond modeling, Christensen co-founded Nylon magazine in 1999 and has become an accomplished photographer, with her work featured in numerous magazines.