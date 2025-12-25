Who Is Rusev? Miroslav Petrov Barnyashev is a Bulgarian-American professional wrestler and actor, renowned for his powerful in-ring presence despite often portraying a villainous character. He has captivated global audiences with his formidable physique and distinct personas, first as Rusev and later as Miro. His breakout moment arrived with his main roster debut in WWE in 2014, where he quickly established an impressive undefeated streak, accompanied by manager Lana. This dominant run solidified his place as a top-tier competitor in professional wrestling. He is known for his signature submission hold, The Accolade.

Full Name Miroslav Petrov Barnyashev Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality Bulgarian, American Education Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy Father Ivan Barnyashev Mother Slavka Barnyashev Siblings Yordan Barnyashev

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Miroslav Petrov Barnyashev developed his formidable athleticism early. He excelled in rowing and powerlifting, even being considered for the Bulgarian national team in the 2012 Summer Olympics. His parents, Ivan and Slavka Barnyashev, supported his endeavors. Later, with ambitions to become a professional wrestler, Barnyashev emigrated to the US and trained at the Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy in California under Rikishi and Gangrel. This foundational education paved his path to global wrestling stages.

Notable Relationships Currently, Miroslav Petrov Barnyashev is married to Catherine Joy Perry, known professionally as CJ Perry or Lana in wrestling. They tied the knot in July 2016 after their on-screen pairing in WWE’s developmental program evolved into a real-life romance. The couple separated in winter 2023, but renewed their wedding vows in March 2025 following a reconciliation that began when Barnyashev returned to the US. They now split their time between Bulgaria and Los Angeles.

Career Highlights Miroslav Petrov Barnyashev has left an undeniable mark across the professional wrestling landscape in various prominent promotions. He secured the WWE United States Championship three times during his initial tenure. His commanding presence and distinctive “Rusev Day” phenomenon earned widespread fan engagement. Later, transitioning to All Elite Wrestling as Miro, he captured the AEW TNT Championship once, showcasing his enduring dominance. He adopted a memorable “God’s Favorite Champion” gimmick, reinforcing his impactful character work. Barnyashev returned to WWE in April 2025, signaling a continued illustrious career.