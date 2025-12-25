Who Is Eric Gordon? Eric Ambrose Gordon Jr. is an American professional basketball player known for his dynamic scoring. His precise three-point shooting has made him a consistent offensive threat for various NBA teams. He became a national standout during his high school career, earning Indiana Mr. Basketball honors. This early recognition foreshadowed his eventual success in the National Basketball Association.

Full Name Eric Ambrose Gordon Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $50 million Nationality American, Bahamian Education North Central High School, Indiana University Bloomington Father Eric Gordon Sr. Mother Denise Gordon Siblings Evan Gordon, Eron Gordon

Early Life and Education Basketball was a family affair for Eric Gordon, born to Eric Sr. and Denise in Indianapolis. His father also played basketball, instilling an early love for the sport in him and his brothers. He honed his skills at North Central High School, becoming a highly touted prospect. Gordon later played one impactful season at Indiana University Bloomington before entering the NBA.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Eric Gordon’s personal life, which he largely keeps private. He was briefly linked to Jen Slater in 2018. Gordon remains unmarried and has no children. His focus has consistently appeared to be on his professional basketball career.

Career Highlights Eric Gordon’s NBA journey as a shooting guard began in 2008 with the Los Angeles Clippers. He quickly established himself as a potent scorer, averaging over 16 points as a rookie. Gordon further cemented his reputation as a clutch shooter and a key reserve. He earned the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award and won the NBA Three-Point Contest in 2017. He also won a gold medal with the US national team at the 2010 FIBA World Championships, showcasing his international impact.