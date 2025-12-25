Who Is Adut Akech? Adut Akech Bior is a South Sudanese-Australian model recognized for her powerful presence and advocacy in the fashion industry. Her unique journey from a refugee camp to global runways has redefined beauty standards. She made her significant debut as an exclusive for the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2017 show, a pivotal moment that propelled her into the spotlight. This led to numerous high-profile campaigns and covers, solidifying her status.

Full Name Adut Akech Bior Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality South Sudanese-Australian Ethnicity Black Education High School Siblings Kim Akech, Alakiir Akech, Yar Akech, Bior Akech, Akoul Akech Kids Kiki Elkhier

Early Life and Education Adut Akech was born in South Sudan, spending her early years in Kenya’s Kakuma refugee camp. At seven, she relocated with her mother and five siblings to Adelaide, Australia, seeking asylum, where she was initially called “Mary” by teachers. In Australia, Akech attended school, an opportunity not consistently available in Kenya. She balanced her studies with early modeling work, completing high school while embarking on her international career.

Notable Relationships Adut Akech is married to Samuel Elkhier; their relationship became public in recent years. Earlier in the decade, she was rumored to be dating Nigerian singer Runtown before confirming her single status. Akech and Elkhier welcomed their daughter, Kiki, in late 2024, an event shared publicly through a Vogue photoshoot.

Career Highlights Adut Akech launched her international career in 2017, making an exclusive runway debut for Saint Laurent’s spring/summer show. This marked her as a formidable presence, leading to collaborations with major fashion houses like Chanel, Valentino, and Versace. Beyond the runway, Akech was named Model of the Year by models.com in 2018 and 2019, also receiving the British Fashion Awards Model of the Year in 2019. She actively champions refugee causes with the UNHCR, leveraging her platform for social impact.