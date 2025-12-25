Who Is Dido? English singer and songwriter Dido is celebrated for her distinctive voice and introspective, electronic-infused pop music. Her sound carved a unique niche in the late 1990s music landscape. She gained global recognition with her debut album No Angel, which spawned hit singles like “Here with Me” and “Thank You.” The album sold over 21 million copies worldwide.

Full Name Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O’Malley Armstrong Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married to Rohan Gavin Net Worth $16 million Nationality British Ethnicity French, Irish Education Thornhill Primary School, Dallington School, City of London Girls’, Westminster School, Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Birkbeck, University of London Father William O’Malley Armstrong Mother Clare Collins Armstrong Siblings Rowland Constantine O’Malley Armstrong Kids Stanley Gavin

Early Life and Education Born Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O’Malley Armstrong in London, Dido grew up in a literary household with her poet mother, Clare, and publisher father, William. Her elder brother, Rollo, a record producer, also influenced her early musical path. She attended several London schools, including Guildhall School of Music and Drama from age five, where she mastered piano, violin, and recorder. Dido also briefly studied law at Birkbeck, University of London, before fully pursuing music.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Dido’s personal life, including a seven-year engagement to entertainment lawyer Bob Page that ended after her debut album release. She married author Rohan Gavin in 2010 and the couple welcomed their son, Stanley, in July 2011. Dido has maintained a relatively private family life.

Career Highlights Dido’s debut album No Angel launched her into international stardom, selling over 21 million copies worldwide. Its singles “Here with Me” and “Thank You” became global hits. Her visibility soared further when Eminem famously sampled “Thank You” in his acclaimed 2000 single “Stan,” introducing her music to a broader audience. To date, Dido has garnered two Brit Awards and an MTV Europe Music Award, cementing her as a significant voice in modern pop.