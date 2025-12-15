Happy birthday to Lee Jung-jae , Maude Apatow , and Charlie Cox ! December 15 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Lee Jung-Jae, 53 Renowned for his captivating screen presence, South Korean actor, filmmaker, and businessman Lee Jung-jae rose to international prominence with Netflix's Squid Game. He is celebrated for his versatility in a career spanning over three decades, earning numerous awards for his performances and directorial work. Lee made history as the first Asian male to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Lee Jung-jae initially planned to work for an interior design company.

#2 Actress Maude Apatow, 28 An American actress recognized for her grounded performances, Maude Apatow rose to prominence with her role in the HBO drama series Euphoria. Beyond acting, she has also ventured into directing and theater.



Little-known fact: She contributed as a writer and interviewer for Zooey Deschanel's website HelloGiggles.

#3 Actor Charlie Cox, 43 Renowned for commanding performances, British actor Charlie Cox gained global fame for his impactful portrayal of Matt Murdock / Daredevil. He is best known for his intense work in superhero series and critically acclaimed film roles. Cox also received a Theatre World Award for his Broadway debut.



Little-known fact: Few fans know Charlie Cox did not grow up reading comic books, only becoming a fan after being cast as Daredevil.

#4 Musician and Actress Alana Haim, 34 From the musical San Fernando Valley, American singer-songwriter and actress Alana Haim honed her craft performing with her sisters from a young age.



She gained acclaim as a guitarist and vocalist in the band Haim, earning Grammy nominations, and captivated audiences with her acting debut in Licorice Pizza.



Little-known fact: Few know Alana Haim once attended truck driving school.

#5 Football Player Kayvon Thibodeaux, 25 An American professional football player, Kayvon Thibodeaux rose to prominence as an elite edge rusher with the New York Giants. He was drafted fifth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft after a standout college career at the University of Oregon, where he was a unanimous All-American. Thibodeaux continues to be a dominant force on the defensive line.



Little-known fact: Kayvon Thibodeaux is an avid chess player and has stated he uses chess principles to enhance his football skills.

#6 Footballer Jesse Lingard, 33 An English professional footballer from Warrington, Jesse Lingard rose through Manchester United’s academy to become a prominent attacking midfielder. He famously scored in three major Wembley finals, securing trophies like the FA Cup and EFL Cup. Lingard also notably represented England in international competitions, including the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



Little-known fact: Lingard took on the responsibility of caring for his younger siblings and infant daughter during a period when his mother was struggling with depression.

#7 Singer and Producer Ronnie Radke, 42 An American singer, rapper, and songwriter, Ronnie Radke emerged as a prominent voice in the post-hardcore scene. He gained initial fame as the frontman for Escape the Fate and later founded Falling in Reverse. His innovative approach to music blends diverse genres.



Little-known fact: Ronnie Radke learned to play piano and guitar in his first bands, starting by playing Blink-182 songs.

#8 Singer and Dancer Kim Junsu, 39 Celebrated for his powerful voice and stage presence, South Korean singer and musical actor Kim Junsu first captivated audiences as a member of the globally renowned K-pop group TVXQ. He has since become a prominent soloist and a critically acclaimed musical theater star.



Little-known fact: He was signed by SM Entertainment at age eleven after participating in their 6th Annual Starlight Casting System.

#9 Actress Michelle Dockery, 44 Renowned for her poised and layered portrayals, English actress and singer-songwriter Michelle Dockery captivated audiences as Lady Mary Crawley in the global hit Downton Abbey.

Beyond that iconic role, Dockery has also earned Emmy nominations for her work in the miniseries Godless and explored a music career, forming the duo Michelle and Michael.

She graduated with a gold medal from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama.



Little-known fact: She trained in singing, ballet, tap, and modern dance from the age of three or four.