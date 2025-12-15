Who Is Alana Haim? Alana Mychal Haim is an American musician and actress, known for her vibrant stage presence and expressive performances. Her versatile talent shines through in both acclaimed film roles and dynamic musical endeavors with her sisters. She made her notable acting debut in the 2021 film Licorice Pizza, where her natural charisma earned widespread critical praise. This breakthrough solidified her as a compelling screen presence, complementing her engaging work with Haim.

Full Name Alana Mychal Haim Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Sephardi Jewish, Ashkenazi Jewish Education Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, Los Angeles Valley College Father Mordechai Haim Mother Donna Rose Siblings Este Haim, Danielle Haim

Early Life and Education Alana Haim was born in Los Angeles to a Jewish family, growing up in the musical San Fernando Valley where her parents, Mordechai “Moti” Haim and Donna Rose, instilled a deep love for music. Her father, a former professional soccer player, played drums, and her mother was a folk singer. She began playing percussion at age four, joining her sisters and parents in their family band, Rockinhaim, which often played local fairs. Haim attended Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, graduating in 2010 before briefly attending Los Angeles Valley College.

Notable Relationships Alana Haim’s public romantic life has remained private, with no widely reported high-profile relationships. The focus of her public presence centers on her family and musical career. She has no children from any known relationships. Haim maintains a close bond with her sisters, Este and Danielle, who are also her bandmates.

Career Highlights Her breakthrough in acting came with a starring role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2021 film Licorice Pizza, earning Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for Best Actress. Haim also continues to garner significant success as a musician, performing guitar, piano, and vocals in the acclaimed band Haim. As a core member of Haim, she contributed to their album Women in Music Pt. III, which received a Grammy Award nomination for Album of the Year. The band’s widespread recognition includes numerous music festival appearances and collaborations with prominent artists.