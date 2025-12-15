Who Is Maude Apatow? Maude Annabelle Apatow is an American actress known for bringing nuanced depth to her roles. Her performances often blend vulnerability with sharp comedic timing. She rose to widespread recognition portraying Lexi Howard in the HBO drama series Euphoria, a role specifically written for her. This breakout part cemented her status as a compelling young talent.

Full Name Maude Annabelle Apatow Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Dating Patrick Gibson Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Ashkenazi Jewish, Finnish American Education Crossroads School, Interlochen Arts Camp, Northwestern University Father Judd Apatow Mother Leslie Mann Siblings Iris Apatow

Early Life and Education Growing up in Los Banos, California, Maude Apatow was immersed in Hollywood, as the daughter of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann. This creative household naturally fostered her early artistic inclinations. She honed her craft at the Crossroads School and Interlochen Arts Camp, also performing in high school musicals before studying theater at Northwestern University, though she later left to pursue acting full-time.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Irish actor Patrick Gibson, Maude Apatow’s romantic life has remained largely out of the public eye. Earlier in the decade, she was in a relationship with talent manager Charlie Christie. Apatow shares no children and continues her relationship with Gibson, with whom she has been publicly seen at events.

Career Highlights Maude Apatow’s career gained significant momentum with her central role as Lexi Howard in the acclaimed HBO series Euphoria. She also delivered notable performances in films such as Assassination Nation and The King of Staten Island. Expanding her creative footprint, Apatow made her Off-Broadway debut in a revival of Little Shop of Horrors. She also stepped into directing with the short film “Don’t Mind Alice” and co-launched Jewelbox Pictures. Her early online presence earned her a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2012 for her contributions as a writer and actress.