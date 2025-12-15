Who Is Lee Jung-jae? Lee Jung-jae is a South Korean actor, filmmaker, and businessman renowned for his versatile performances. He is widely regarded as one of South Korea’s most successful and influential entertainment figures, seamlessly transitioning between diverse roles across genres. His breakout moment arrived with the global sensation Squid Game, where his portrayal of Seong Gi-hun garnered him international acclaim. The Netflix series propelled him to worldwide fame, earning critical praise and numerous accolades.

Full Name Lee Jung-jae Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Dating Lim Se-ryung Net Worth $14 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Dongguk University

Early Life and Education Born in Seoul, Lee Jung-jae was discovered by designer Ha Yong-soo while working at a café in Apgujeong-dong, leading to an early career as a fashion model. This initial exposure to the public eye set the stage for his eventual transition into acting. He further honed his craft by enrolling at Dongguk University, where he earned a Master’s degree from the Department of Theater and Film Art. This academic pursuit deepened his understanding of performance and filmmaking.

Notable Relationships Lee Jung-jae has been in a publicly recognized relationship with South Korean entrepreneur Lim Se-ryung since 2015. Lim Se-ryung is the vice-chairwoman of Daesang Group, a prominent South Korean conglomerate. He has no biological children; however, Lim Se-ryung has two children from a previous marriage, with whom he maintains a private relationship. The couple has been photographed together at various high-profile events.

Career Highlights Lee Jung-jae achieved widespread international fame for his starring role as Seong Gi-hun in Netflix’s survival drama Squid Game. His performance earned him a historic Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2022. Beyond acting, he co-founded the entertainment label Artist Company with Jung Woo-sung and made his directorial debut with the spy action film Hunt, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Lee also owns a chain of upscale Italian restaurants in Seoul. To date, Lee has collected numerous accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics’ Choice Television Award, and six Baeksang Arts Awards, solidifying his status as a decorated and influential artist in South Korean cinema.