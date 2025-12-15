Who Is Kim Junsu? Kim Junsu is a South Korean singer, musical actor, songwriter, and dancer, celebrated for his powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence. He has maintained a significant career across K-pop and musical theater. His breakout moment came with his debut in 2003 as a member of the iconic boy band TVXQ, which quickly rose to immense popularity across Asia. He later achieved solo success and became known for his sold-out musical performances.

Full Name Kim Junsu Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $40 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Hanam High School, Myongji University Father Kim Jin-suk Mother Yoon Young-mi Siblings Kim Junho

Early Life and Education Born in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Kim Junsu developed an early passion for music. He was signed by SM Entertainment at age eleven, beginning six years of intensive training. He attended Hanam High School and later graduated from Myongji University with a degree in Musical Theater, honing the vocal and performance skills that would define his versatile career.

Notable Relationships Kim Junsu dated EXID’s Hani, with their relationship publicly confirmed in January 2016, though they announced their breakup later that September due to busy schedules. He has no publicly known children and his current relationship status remains private, with no confirmed partners since his previous high-profile romance.

Career Highlights Kim Junsu first rose to prominence with his 2003 debut as a member of the influential K-pop group TVXQ, which released multiple successful albums and singles across Korea and Japan. He further cemented his status as a versatile artist with his critically acclaimed lead role in the 2010 musical Mozart!, garnering Best New Actor and Most Popular Actor awards. Beyond group activities, Junsu launched a successful solo career, including his 2012 Korean debut album Tarantallegra and a subsequent world tour, demonstrating his “ticket power” to sell out concerts.